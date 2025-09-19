Wenny Han Debuts SS26 Collection at New York Fashion Week

Caroline Dalal

Designer Wenny Han made her official New York Fashion Week debut with a Spring/Summer 2026 collection that merges Cubist abstraction with wearable design.

A structured white dress opens Wenny Han’s debut runway | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

Born in China and raised across Canada and the United States, Han channels her multicultural background into a global design language.

Designer Wenny Han greets the audience after her show | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

Her aesthetic is rooted in Cubist philosophy, drawing from Picasso’s fragmented forms while layering emotional storytelling into each look.

A geometric gown channels Cubist-inspired abstraction | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

The SS26 collection reinterprets wardrobe staples as sculptural objects, where asymmetric cuts and layered organza redefine familiar silhouettes.

A tailored gray shirt and black trousers redefine classics | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

Contrasting materials—soft knits, crisp cottons, and sheer textiles—were chosen as tools for exploring distortion and dimension.

A nude-toned romper reimagines minimalism with structure | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

Han’s debut meditates on identity as fragmented and evolving, offering clothes that transform with perspective and movement.

A hooded knit top and shorts close the collection boldly | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

Every piece reflects her ability to balance fine art influence with quiet emotional depth, a rare intersection in contemporary fashion.

A red satin vest and olive trousers contrast textures | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

The collection demonstrates a sensitivity to color theory, using muted and saturated tones to echo memory and transformation.

A sharp gray romper paired with a powder blue top | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

While conceptual in structure, the garments remain intentionally wearable, inviting the audience to step into her abstract storytelling.

A menswear look styled backstage before the show | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

With her first NYFW showing, Han positions herself not only as a designer but as a visionary voice in the future of wearable art.

A sleek blue halter dress highlights sculptural tailoring | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard