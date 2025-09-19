Wenny Han Debuts SS26 Collection at New York Fashion Week

Caroline Dalal
Designer Wenny Han made her official New York Fashion Week debut with a Spring/Summer 2026 collection that merges Cubist abstraction with wearable design.
Born in China and raised across Canada and the United States, Han channels her multicultural background into a global design language.
Her aesthetic is rooted in Cubist philosophy, drawing from Picasso’s fragmented forms while layering emotional storytelling into each look.
The SS26 collection reinterprets wardrobe staples as sculptural objects, where asymmetric cuts and layered organza redefine familiar silhouettes.
Contrasting materials—soft knits, crisp cottons, and sheer textiles—were chosen as tools for exploring distortion and dimension.
Han’s debut meditates on identity as fragmented and evolving, offering clothes that transform with perspective and movement.
Every piece reflects her ability to balance fine art influence with quiet emotional depth, a rare intersection in contemporary fashion.
The collection demonstrates a sensitivity to color theory, using muted and saturated tones to echo memory and transformation.
While conceptual in structure, the garments remain intentionally wearable, inviting the audience to step into her abstract storytelling.
With her first NYFW showing, Han positions herself not only as a designer but as a visionary voice in the future of wearable art.
