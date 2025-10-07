Completedworks x MARFA Journal Toast Paris Fashion Week with an Artistic Evening at Galerie Florence Loewy

Caroline Dalal

Completedworks and MARFA Journal hosted an intimate cocktail event during Paris Fashion Week at Galerie Florence Loewy in Le Marais.

Creative guests share laughs and conversation inside the Completedworks showroom in London | Photo Courtesy of Completedworks / MARFA Journal

The evening celebrated the release of #MARFA24 alongside a preview of Completedworks’ Spring/Summer 2026 jewelry collection.

Guests browse Marfa Journal issues and Completedworks jewelry displays during the launch celebration | Photo Courtesy of Completedworks / MARFA Journal

Actress, director, and screenwriter Justine Parsons brought to life #HARRIET—a failed suburban actress rejecting her bourgeois past—featured in the latest issue of MARFA Journal.

A lively performance moment as Justine Parsons energizes the crowd during the Completedworks x Marfa Journal event | Photo Courtesy of Completedworks / MARFA Journal

The performance captured the event’s spirit of introspection and irony, aligning with MARFA’s signature narrative of cultural rebellion.

Justine Parsons captivates the crowd with a theatrical reading during the Completedworks x Marfa Journal event | Photo Courtesy of Completedworks / MARFA Journal

Attendees enjoyed cocktails and conversation amid a setting that blurred the boundaries between art gallery and living space.

Guests gather outside the Completedworks showroom, celebrating the debut with conversation and cocktails | Photo Courtesy of Completedworks / MARFA Journal

Completedworks’ pieces, known for their fluid metal forms and conceptual craftsmanship, stood as centerpieces within the immersive installation.

Glass displays and handbags at Completedworks x Marfa Journal launch in London | Photo Courtesy of Completedworks / MARFA Journal

The collaboration marked a creative dialogue between London and Paris, uniting two powerhouses of contemporary expression.

Completedworks x Marfa Journal display featuring pearl jewelry and editorial imagery | Photo Courtesy of Completedworks / MARFA Journal

Galerie Florence Loewy’s minimalist design provided the ideal canvas for the evening’s fusion of jewelry, literature, and performance.

A sculptural black leather clutch displayed among glassware at Completedworks | Photo Courtesy of Completedworks / MARFA Journal

The night reaffirmed Completedworks and MARFA Journal’s shared ethos: thoughtful design and storytelling that challenge convention within the luxury and art worlds.

Guests gather outside Completedworks for the Marfa Journal collaboration launch in London | Photo Courtesy of Completedworks / MARFA Journal