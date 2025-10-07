Completedworks x MARFA Journal Toast Paris Fashion Week with an Artistic Evening at Galerie Florence Loewy

Caroline Dalal
Completedworks and MARFA Journal hosted an intimate cocktail event during Paris Fashion Week at Galerie Florence Loewy in Le Marais.
The evening celebrated the release of #MARFA24 alongside a preview of Completedworks’ Spring/Summer 2026 jewelry collection.
Actress, director, and screenwriter Justine Parsons brought to life #HARRIET—a failed suburban actress rejecting her bourgeois past—featured in the latest issue of MARFA Journal.
The performance captured the event’s spirit of introspection and irony, aligning with MARFA’s signature narrative of cultural rebellion.
Attendees enjoyed cocktails and conversation amid a setting that blurred the boundaries between art gallery and living space.
Completedworks’ pieces, known for their fluid metal forms and conceptual craftsmanship, stood as centerpieces within the immersive installation.
The collaboration marked a creative dialogue between London and Paris, uniting two powerhouses of contemporary expression.
Galerie Florence Loewy’s minimalist design provided the ideal canvas for the evening’s fusion of jewelry, literature, and performance.
The night reaffirmed Completedworks and MARFA Journal’s shared ethos: thoughtful design and storytelling that challenge convention within the luxury and art worlds.
