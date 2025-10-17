White Fox Marks 12 Years of It-Girl Glamour with a Star-Studded Celebration in West Hollywood

Caroline Dalal
White Fox celebrated twelve years of trend-defining fashion with an exclusive anniversary event at Chez Mia in West Hollywood on October 15, 2025, setting the tone for another decade of global influence.
The evening unveiled The Birthday Collection, a capsule of party-ready designs that capture the brand’s signature mix of confidence, allure, and effortless cool.
A curated guest list of top tastemakers, influencers, and industry insiders filled the pastel-hued venue, bringing together fashion’s most dynamic crowd.
DJ Roxy Ferrari kept the energy high with a high-glam soundtrack that mirrored the brand’s rebellious spirit and nightlife roots.
Guests indulged in a custom cake-making experience by The Sweet Spot Workshops, blending creativity with confectionery flair.
Luxe gifting suites featured must-have treats from COLAB Dry Shampoo, offering attendees the ultimate beauty refresh between photo ops.
The event included a live taping of the White Fox After Hours podcast, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the label’s creative world.
The décor transformed Chez Mia into a dreamlike pink-and-white playground, filled with photo-worthy installations and cheeky nods to White Fox’s iconic aesthetic.
Celebrities, influencers, and friends of the brand toasted to twelve years of daring design, playful glamour, and boundary-pushing fashion.
Available now at whitefoxboutique.com, The Birthday Collection cements White Fox’s place as the ultimate it-girl label—one that continues to shape the conversation around contemporary style.
