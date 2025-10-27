Inside Miami Fashion Week’s Glamorous Gala Featuring Naeem Khan’s “Jardin de Nuit” Collection

Caroline Dalal
Miami Fashion Week’s Gala illuminated Queen Miami Beach with an evening of couture, cuisine, and community, raising funds for Miami Dade College’s Miami Fashion Institute.
Designer Naeem Khan, known for his opulent red-carpet creations and intricate craftsmanship, captivated guests with his latest collection titled “Jardin de Nuit.”
Inspired by the poetry of nightfall, Jardin de Nuit celebrated the tactile beauty of handwork, where light, texture, and touch replaced the need for extravagance or volume.
The color story danced between ruby reds, sapphire blues, delicate pastels, and jet black, each tone blooming into modern florals that felt timeless and cinematic.
Each gown flowed with dreamlike grace, shimmering as though suspended between dusk and starlight, revealing Naeem Khan’s mastery of silhouette and movement.
Embroidered and embellished by artisans in India, the collection paid homage to heritage craftsmanship, translated through Khan’s distinctly modern lens of high glamour.
Designed for women who embody confidence and sophistication, these gowns were crafted not simply to be worn, but to illuminate every room they enter.
The finale look, a tiered red ballgown in raffia, captured the collection’s spirit: sculptural, statement-making, and unapologetically grand.
Guests enjoyed an exclusive performance by Eva Ruiz, the singer, actress, and model known for her role in Culpa Mía, whose vocals added an electrifying note to the night’s ambiance.
With artistry, philanthropy, and performance intertwined, Miami Fashion Week’s Gala stood as a testament to the city’s growing influence as a global hub for fashion, culture, and creativity.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.