Louis Vuitton Opens Its Palm Beach Maison with Fashion, Friends, and a Worth Avenue Moment

Caroline Dalal
On December 11, Louis Vuitton unveiled its newest Maison on Worth Avenue with an intimate in-store cocktail event that set the tone for a high-profile Palm Beach evening.
The opening marks Louis Vuitton’s 14th Florida location and stands as the House’s most anticipated store debut in the state this year.
The new two-story Worth Avenue flagship presents the full Louis Vuitton universe for women and men, spanning leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear, shoes, watches, fine jewelry, and fragrance.
The Palm Beach Maison is one of only two locations in the United States to feature a dedicated space for the newly launched Louis Vuitton Home Collections.
Following the in-store celebration, guests continued the evening at Palm House for an after-party that carried the energy beyond Worth Avenue.
DJs Paperwater and Sidepiece soundtracked the after-party, giving the night a social rhythm that balanced fashion with nightlife.
Notable attendees included Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Georgina Bloomberg, River Viiperi, Jen Ceballos, Georges Coupet, Carolina Lindo, and Alexandra Sisto Daniel.
Inside the boutique, guests explored a carefully curated assortment that reinforced the House’s emphasis on craftsmanship and category breadth.
The Worth Avenue opening signals Louis Vuitton’s continued investment in Palm Beach and its confidence in the market’s global luxury audience.
With fashion, music, and a strong guest list converging in one night, the Palm Beach Maison debut positioned Louis Vuitton at the center of the season’s most talked-about local moments.
