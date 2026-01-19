Inside the Pegasus World Cup’s Off To The Races Fashion Show at Bal Harbour Shops

Caroline Dalal
The Pegasus World Cup presented by 1/ST launched its 10-year anniversary celebrations with the annual Off To The Races Fashion Show on Wednesday, January 14, at Bal Harbour Shops, setting the tone ahead of race week.
Presented in collaboration with Bal Harbour Shops, the invite-only event spotlighted the natural crossover between fashion, philanthropy, and race-day tradition that has come to define the Pegasus World Cup experience.
The runway showcased polished, occasion-ready looks from Alaïa, Brunello Cucinelli, Chloé, Etro, Givenchy, Pucci, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, and Valentino, each interpreted through a contemporary race-day lens.
Designers leaned into refined silhouettes and thoughtful styling that balanced timeless elegance with Miami’s distinct sense of glamour.
Guests were invited to shop the edit immediately following the show, with a post-runway experience allowing select looks to be purchased directly off the catwalk.
Style Saves, an official charitable partner of the Pegasus World Cup, received a $15,000 donation to support its mission of providing underprivileged students with essential school supplies and access to mentorship programs.
The evening reinforced the Pegasus World Cup’s long-standing commitment to philanthropy alongside world-class racing and luxury hospitality.
Attendees included Belinda Stronach, owner and operator of Gulfstream Park, alongside senior leadership from The Stronach Group and 1/ST, reflecting the event’s industry-wide significance.
Members of the Off To The Races host committee, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Miami cast members, philanthropists, influencers, and fashion insiders filled the front rows.
Marking a decade milestone, the 2026 Pegasus World Cup returns to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 24, continuing its legacy at the intersection of sport, style, and social impact.
