Mars The Label Celebrates Ten Years of British Fashion with a Landmark Anniversary Soirée

Caroline Dalal

Mars The Label marked its 10th anniversary on January 14, 2026, with a skyline soirée at 20 Stories Manchester, honoring a decade of growth within Britain’s contemporary fashion scene.

Mars The Label event | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label

Hosted by Founder and CEO Arianna Ajtar, the evening gathered celebrities, tastemakers, and longtime supporters for a celebration rooted in the brand’s Northern English origins.

CEO Arianna Ajtar | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label

The immersive program featured live violin, dancers, sultry saxophone performances, and surprise magicians, creating a layered experience that mirrored the brand’s flair for theatrical elegance.

Live performance | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label

The event underscored Mars The Label’s evolution from a bedroom start-up in a Manchester family home into a globally worn, eight-figure fashion house.

Guests at the event | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label

Ajtar reflected on the milestone, sharing, “Tonight isn’t just about a decade of Mars, it’s about the journey, the risks, and the vision that brought us here.”

CEO Arianna Ajtar | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label

She continued, “From my family’s home in Manchester to a label recognized around the world, this milestone is a reminder of what’s possible when creativity meets purpose.”

Guests at the event | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label

The celebration coincided with the debut of the 10 Year collection, spotlighting signature sculpted silhouettes that highlight the female form through precise craftsmanship and innovation.

Guests at the event | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label

Known for its contour-focused design philosophy, the collection reinforces the house’s long-standing commitment to wearable glamour with intention.

Guest at the event | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label

The guest list included Mariah The Scientist, Gabby Allen, Mary Bedford, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Jessica White, Lana Jenkins, and dozens of influencers and creatives spanning fashion, music, and media.

Mariah The Scientist | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label

The anniversary evening positioned Mars The Label’s next chapter as one defined by ambition, global relevance, and a continued focus on empowering women through design.

Guests at the event | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label

Guests at the event | Photo Courtesy of Mars The Label