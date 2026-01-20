Mars The Label Celebrates Ten Years of British Fashion with a Landmark Anniversary Soirée

Caroline Dalal
Mars The Label marked its 10th anniversary on January 14, 2026, with a skyline soirée at 20 Stories Manchester, honoring a decade of growth within Britain’s contemporary fashion scene.
Hosted by Founder and CEO Arianna Ajtar, the evening gathered celebrities, tastemakers, and longtime supporters for a celebration rooted in the brand’s Northern English origins.
The immersive program featured live violin, dancers, sultry saxophone performances, and surprise magicians, creating a layered experience that mirrored the brand’s flair for theatrical elegance.
The event underscored Mars The Label’s evolution from a bedroom start-up in a Manchester family home into a globally worn, eight-figure fashion house.
Ajtar reflected on the milestone, sharing, “Tonight isn’t just about a decade of Mars, it’s about the journey, the risks, and the vision that brought us here.”
She continued, “From my family’s home in Manchester to a label recognized around the world, this milestone is a reminder of what’s possible when creativity meets purpose.”
The celebration coincided with the debut of the 10 Year collection, spotlighting signature sculpted silhouettes that highlight the female form through precise craftsmanship and innovation.
Known for its contour-focused design philosophy, the collection reinforces the house’s long-standing commitment to wearable glamour with intention.
The guest list included Mariah The Scientist, Gabby Allen, Mary Bedford, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Jessica White, Lana Jenkins, and dozens of influencers and creatives spanning fashion, music, and media.
The anniversary evening positioned Mars The Label’s next chapter as one defined by ambition, global relevance, and a continued focus on empowering women through design.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.