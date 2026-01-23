Frederick Anderson Showcases Spring/Summer 2026 Collection at The Colony Palm Beach Runway Show

Caroline Dalal

Set against the iconic pink backdrop of The Colony Palm Beach, Frederick Anderson’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway unfolded as a polished Palm Beach moment, blending vibrant color, fluid silhouettes, and elevated resort glamour.

Cassie Donegan | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Frederick Anderson with guests | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Sculptural black eveningwear | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Lace layers | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Coral tones | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Frederick Anderson with guest | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Crochet elegance poolside | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Graphic prints | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Backstage beauty | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard

Romantic florals | Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard