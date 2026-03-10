Macy’s Herald Square Prom Event Kicks Off 2026 Prom Season With Priah Ferguson and TikTok Duo

Hillary Latos
On March 7, Macy’s Herald Square in New York City hosted a lively prom themed shopping event led by Stranger Things breakout star Priah Ferguson alongside prom going TikTok couple PresLee Faith and Jackson Harvey.
The celebration welcomed promgoers, fans, and families for an afternoon of meet and greets and fashion inspiration inside the retailer’s flagship location in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.
Guests had the opportunity to shop the trio’s curated Macy’s prom edits, offering a guided look at standout dresses, suits, and accessories just in time for the 2026 prom season.
Interactive moments added to the atmosphere, including jewelry customization stations and a photo booth designed for capturing prom ready style.
Early arrivals received an added surprise when Macy’s gifted the first 25 fans waiting in line for the meet and greet with store gift cards.
Additional attendees left the event with gift bags filled with beauty products, adding another layer of celebration to the shopping experience.
The activation marked the first major in-store event connected to Macy’s “Celebrations Start at Macy’s” campaign, which positions the retailer at the center of milestone moments throughout the year.
Following the New York kickoff, similar celebratory experiences will expand to more than 200 Macy’s locations nationwide as the campaign continues through major events including Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks®, fall fashion moments, and the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®.
