A Chic Revival: The Original Southside Cocktail

Caroline Dalal
Classic Elegance Redefined: The Original Southside brings the Roaring ‘20s back to life with a modern twist, perfect for today’s sophisticated palate.
Sophisticated Simplicity: This ready-to-drink gin cocktail combines premium gin, fresh lemon, and mint, offering an effortless yet luxurious drinking experience.
A Tribute to Timeless Taste: Inspired by a family recipe, The Original Southside channels the essence of summer and the charm of a bygone era into every sip.
Crafted for Connoisseurs: With a delightful 10% ABV, this lightly sparkling drink is perfect for those who appreciate high-quality, bar-level cocktails at home.
Perfect for Every Occasion: Whether at a beach gathering, a golf outing, or a casual evening with friends, The Original Southside fits seamlessly into any luxe lifestyle.
Guilt-Free Indulgence: Made with vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, this cocktail ensures a guilt-free yet indulgent experience.
Eco-Chic Packaging: Available in a convenient 4-pack for $24.99, this drink combines luxury with environmental consciousness, crafted with 100% sugar cane.
A Sip of Summer: Every can of The Original Southside™ promises a refreshing escape, reminiscent of warm summer evenings and heartfelt laughter.
Convenience Meets Class: Enjoy this cocktail straight from the can or poured over ice, perfect for those who love a touch of elegance without the fuss.
Made in the USA: Proudly crafted in the United States, The Original Southside™ supports local communities while delivering top-tier quality.
Heritage in Every Can: Paying homage to the prohibition-era Southside cocktail, this drink brings history and modernity together in a delightful blend.
A Celebration of Moments: Founder Meredith Mills-Merritt’s creation is not just a drink, but a celebration of cherished moments with loved ones.
