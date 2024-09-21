Rishtedar Wynwood: Celebrating First Anniversary with Exclusive Promotions

Caroline Dalal
Celebrate Rishtedar’s First Anniversary in Wynwood: To mark the occasion, Rishtedar is rolling out new promotions and dining experiences, offering authentic Indian cuisine and vibrant events in the heart of Miami's culinary scene.
Special Lunch at Rishtedar (Monday to Friday, 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM): Satisfy your cravings with a quick, affordable meal, featuring authentic Indian dishes all priced under $20. Ideal for a casual work lunch or a flavorful mid-day break.
Sweet Moment Promotion (Monday to Friday, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM): Treat yourself to a complimentary serving of traditional Gulab Jamun when you purchase two main dishes during this time—perfect for indulging in an afternoon dessert with a friend.
Happy Hour Specials (Monday to Friday, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM): Unwind after work with 50% off select drinks. Plus, when you buy two dishes, you’ll get the third free! Don’t miss the special happy hour menu featuring Chicken Chile, Fish Koliwada, Samosas, and Paneer Pakoras.
Veshnu Vegetarian Mondays: Enjoy a two-for-one deal on all dishes from the vegetarian menu, making this a perfect night to experience Rishtedar’s wide variety of flavorful plant-based options.
Tandoori Wednesdays (7:00 PM - 10:00 PM): For meat lovers, this night is a must! Feast on a selection of Tandoori meats, all served on swords, for $120. This shareable dish is ideal for groups looking for a unique dining experience.
Bollywood Night Thursdays: Experience an unforgettable evening as dancers perform breathtaking routines, featuring fire and sword displays. Perfect for immersing yourself in the spirit of Bollywood in the heart of Wynwood.
Mehndi Night and Ladies Night: Celebrate the art of henna with complimentary temporary tattoo designs while enjoying 50% off cocktails for ladies from 7:00 to 10:00 PM. A perfect way to add a fun touch to your night out!
Address: 232 NW 24th St., Miami, FL 33127
Reservations can be made on OpenTable
