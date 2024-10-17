Decadence on a Plate: Miami’s Most Luxurious Desserts You Need to Try

Caroline Dalal
CATCH Miami Beach – HIT ME Chocolate Cake
This interactive dessert invites you to "hit" a tower of chocolate cake, releasing a flood of vanilla cream over layers of devil’s food cake, brownie, and roasted white chocolate ice cream.
Dirty French Steakhouse – Pineapple Pain Perdu
This show-stopping dessert is served tableside, featuring warm pineapple brioche topped with caramelized sugar and accompanied by vanilla ice cream, delivering a perfect balance of sweetness and indulgence.
Gekkō – Banana Pagoda
This visually stunning dessert features layers of caramelized banana and crispy phyllo dough, stacked like a pagoda and served with a rich caramel sauce, offering a perfect blend of sweetness and texture.
Queen Miami Beach – Deluxe Dessert Platter
This extravagant platter showcases a rotating selection of indulgent treats, including the Golden Flower, a passionfruit cheesecake creation, the Lychee & Raspberry Chantilly, Berries & Crème Fraîche "Cloud," and a variety of frozen fruits, offering a royal dessert experience that's both visually stunning and delicious.
Stubborn Seed – Summer Mango Sago
A tropical delight, this dessert combines creamy coconut tapioca pudding with vibrant mango sorbet, enhanced by guava crèmeux and pandan meringue for a refreshing yet indulgent finish.
Chateau ZZ's – Peanut Choco Tacos
A luxurious twist on a classic, these tacos feature a crispy shell filled with rich peanut butter and chocolate, making for a playful yet indulgent dessert experience.
Giselle Miami – Dessert Platter
The breathtaking Dessert Platter at Giselle is a sparkling presentation, featuring the chef’s curated selection of indulgences like the Chocolate Stiletto, Black Label Toffee, and Mignardises. This display is sure to steal the spotlight and leave a lasting impression.
Sofia Miami – Panna Cotta
A classic Italian dessert with a tropical twist, this panna cotta is topped with guava gelée, mango glass, and coconut sorbet, creating a refreshing yet creamy finale to the meal.
Amal – Halva Mousse
A delicate mousse crafted with sesame brittle and tahini chantilly, offering a subtle yet rich sweetness that perfectly complements Amal's Lebanese-inspired dishes.
Komodo – Tropical Dragon
This dessert is a refreshing and exotic dessert featuring coconut semifreddo, mango passionfruit purée, and toasted meringue. This combination of tropical flavors and textures creates a light yet indulgent treat, perfect for those seeking a fruity finale to their dining experience.
Pao by Paul Qui – Chocolate Mille Crepe Cake
This multi-layered crepe cake features velvety hukambi whipped ganache and caramelized cocoa nibs, offering a luscious chocolate experience with a touch of charred mango for balance.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!