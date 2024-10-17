Decadence on a Plate: Miami’s Most Luxurious Desserts You Need to Try

Caroline Dalal

CATCH Miami BeachHIT ME Chocolate Cake

This interactive dessert invites you to "hit" a tower of chocolate cake, releasing a flood of vanilla cream over layers of devil’s food cake, brownie, and roasted white chocolate ice cream.

HIT ME Chocolate Cake | Photo Credit: CatchRestaurants.com

Dirty French SteakhousePineapple Pain Perdu

This show-stopping dessert is served tableside, featuring warm pineapple brioche topped with caramelized sugar and accompanied by vanilla ice cream, delivering a perfect balance of sweetness and indulgence.

Pineapple Pain Perdu | Photo Credit: Dirty French Steakhouse

GekkōBanana Pagoda

This visually stunning dessert features layers of caramelized banana and crispy phyllo dough, stacked like a pagoda and served with a rich caramel sauce, offering a perfect blend of sweetness and texture.

Banana Pagoda | Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

Queen Miami BeachDeluxe Dessert Platter

This extravagant platter showcases a rotating selection of indulgent treats, including the Golden Flower, a passionfruit cheesecake creation, the Lychee & Raspberry Chantilly, Berries & Crème Fraîche "Cloud," and a variety of frozen fruits, offering a royal dessert experience that's both visually stunning and delicious.

Queen Deluxe Dessert Platter | Photo Credit: Lorenzo Franco

Stubborn SeedSummer Mango Sago

A tropical delight, this dessert combines creamy coconut tapioca pudding with vibrant mango sorbet, enhanced by guava crèmeux and pandan meringue for a refreshing yet indulgent finish.

Summer Mango Sago | Photo Credit: Stubborn Seed

Chateau ZZ'sPeanut Choco Tacos

A luxurious twist on a classic, these tacos feature a crispy shell filled with rich peanut butter and chocolate, making for a playful yet indulgent dessert experience.

Peanut Choco Tacos | Photo Credit: Chateau ZZ's | Noah Willson

Giselle MiamiDessert Platter

The breathtaking Dessert Platter at Giselle is a sparkling presentation, featuring the chef’s curated selection of indulgences like the Chocolate Stiletto, Black Label Toffee, and Mignardises. This display is sure to steal the spotlight and leave a lasting impression.

Giselle Dessert Platter | Photo credit: Giselle Miami

Sofia MiamiPanna Cotta

A classic Italian dessert with a tropical twist, this panna cotta is topped with guava gelée, mango glass, and coconut sorbet, creating a refreshing yet creamy finale to the meal.

Panna Cotta | Photo Credit: Sofia Miami

AmalHalva Mousse

A delicate mousse crafted with sesame brittle and tahini chantilly, offering a subtle yet rich sweetness that perfectly complements Amal's Lebanese-inspired dishes.

Chocolate Halva Mousse | Photo Credit: Amal

KomodoTropical Dragon

This dessert is a refreshing and exotic dessert featuring coconut semifreddo, mango passionfruit purée, and toasted meringue. This combination of tropical flavors and textures creates a light yet indulgent treat, perfect for those seeking a fruity finale to their dining experience.

Tropical Dragon | Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

Pao by Paul QuiChocolate Mille Crepe Cake

This multi-layered crepe cake features velvety hukambi whipped ganache and caramelized cocoa nibs, offering a luscious chocolate experience with a touch of charred mango for balance.

Chocolate Mille Crepe Cake | Photo Credit: Faena Miami Beach

Join Our Journey on Instagram!

Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!

Become a RESIDENT Insider!

Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!

Partner with RESIDENT Magazine

Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!

Komodo Skinny Dipped Lemon Bliss Dessert | Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality