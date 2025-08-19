Sonrisa Rum Celebrates National Rum Day with “Dear Summer” Rooftop Party in Wynwood

Resident Staff
On August 16, Sonrisa Rum hosted its “Dear Summer” Rooftop Party at Shiso Miami, transforming the space into a lively destination for National Rum Day.
The evening drew extra attention with a special guest appearance by Tyson Beckford, star of Bravo’s King Court, whose presence energized the rooftop crowd.
Guests enjoyed an array of signature Sonrisa cocktails, each highlighting the brand’s Platino and Reserva Rums.
Platino Breeze: A mojito-inspired mix of Sonrisa Platino Rum, shiso, and yuzu lime soda, delivering a refreshing balance of herbal and citrus notes.
Isla del Encanto: A tropical nod to Puerto Rico, featuring Platino Rum, coconut, bitters, and orange in a smooth, sun-soaked pour.
Island Time: A layered blend of Reserva Rum, falernum, Martinelli’s apple, and allspice, bringing warmth and spice to the rooftop soirée.
Taste of the Island + Own the Night: Simple yet striking, the lineup included Platino Rum with Coke and Reserva Rum served neat, for purists who wanted to savor the spirit’s full character.
Performances by Jason Wess, IAMICONIIC, and The Motley Way kept the rooftop energy flowing late into the night, fusing beats with Sonrisa’s signature cocktails.
Sonrisa Rum spotlighted its “From Puerto Rico, For Puerto Rico” initiative, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to supporting communities across the island.
By blending elevated mixology, live entertainment, and philanthropy, Sonrisa Rum ensured its National Rum Day celebration resonated as both a Miami nightlife highlight and a meaningful cultural moment.
