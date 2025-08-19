Sonrisa Rum Celebrates National Rum Day with “Dear Summer” Rooftop Party in Wynwood

Resident Staff

On August 16, Sonrisa Rum hosted its “Dear Summer” Rooftop Party at Shiso Miami, transforming the space into a lively destination for National Rum Day.

Sonrisa Puerto Rican Rum Bottles Showcasing Blanco, Reserva, And Oro Especial | Photo Credit: Keysus

The evening drew extra attention with a special guest appearance by Tyson Beckford, star of Bravo’s King Court, whose presence energized the rooftop crowd.

Tyson Beckford Posing On The Sonrisa Step-And-Repeat Backdrop | Photo Credit: Keysus

Guests enjoyed an array of signature Sonrisa cocktails, each highlighting the brand’s Platino and Reserva Rums.

Lineup Of Sonrisa Bottles And Cocktails Beautifully Presented At The Bar | Photo Credit: Keysus

Platino Breeze: A mojito-inspired mix of Sonrisa Platino Rum, shiso, and yuzu lime soda, delivering a refreshing balance of herbal and citrus notes.

Sonrisa Platino Rum Bottle With Fresh Cocktail And Garnish | Photo Credit: Keysus

Isla del Encanto: A tropical nod to Puerto Rico, featuring Platino Rum, coconut, bitters, and orange in a smooth, sun-soaked pour.

Sonrisa Platino Bottle Featured With Citrus-Forward Cocktail | Photo Credit: Keysus

Island Time: A layered blend of Reserva Rum, falernum, Martinelli’s apple, and allspice, bringing warmth and spice to the rooftop soirée.

Celebrating With Sonrisa Rum At A Miami Nightlife Hotspot | Photo Credit: Keysus

Taste of the Island + Own the Night: Simple yet striking, the lineup included Platino Rum with Coke and Reserva Rum served neat, for purists who wanted to savor the spirit’s full character.

Chic Party Guest In Tom Ford Enjoying An Evening Cocktail | Photo Credit: Keysus

Performances by Jason Wess, IAMICONIIC, and The Motley Way kept the rooftop energy flowing late into the night, fusing beats with Sonrisa’s signature cocktails.

DJs Hyping Up The Crowd With Electric Performance | Photo Credit: Keysus

Sonrisa Rum spotlighted its “From Puerto Rico, For Puerto Rico” initiative, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to supporting communities across the island.

Upscale Crowd Enjoying The Rooftop Ambiance At Shiso Miami | Photo Credit: Keysus

By blending elevated mixology, live entertainment, and philanthropy, Sonrisa Rum ensured its National Rum Day celebration resonated as both a Miami nightlife highlight and a meaningful cultural moment.

Craft Cocktail Garnished With Fresh Mint Behind The Bar | Photo Credit: Keysus