Kith Treats Celebrates 10 Years with Limited-Edition “Best Of” Menu Across US & Toronto

Matthew Kennedy
From August 30 through September 7, all US and Toronto Kith Treats locations will debut a limited-time menu featuring the 10 most popular specials from the past 10 years, including some that were previously only available at select locations.
The Cream (Hawaii): Vanilla ice cream infused with Ube Puree, Cream Cheese & Graham Cracker Crumbs, garnished with Condensed Milk Drizzle & Rice Krispies
The Mat-cho (Korea): Vanilla ice cream infused with Matcha, Oreo Puffs & Oreos, garnished with Matcha Powder
The Salted Coffee (Japan): Vanilla ice cream infused with Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans, Butter Cookies, Cocoa Pebbles & Rice Krispies, garnished with Coffee Grounds and Caramel Drizzle
The Dragon: Vanilla ice cream infused with Rice Krispies, Almond Cookies, Almond Extract, Frozen Dragon Fruit & Cherry Jam, garnished with a Red Dragon Fruit Chip, Cookie Egg Roll & Metallic Gold Sprinkles
The Fiegster: Vanilla ice cream infused with Frosted Flakes, Cocoa Puffs, Mini Marshmallows & Oreos, garnished with Fiegster Mix
The Salted S’more: Vanilla ice cream infused with Earl Grey Milk Tea, Earl Grey Tea Leaves & Toasted Marshmallows, garnished with Toasted Marshmallows & Maldon Salt
The Fetti: Vanilla ice cream infused with Cap’n Crunch Berries & Little Bites Party Cake Muffins, garnished with Rainbow Sprinkles
The Churro: Vanilla ice cream infused with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fresh Churros & Horchata, garnished with Cinnamon Toast Crunch
The Flirt: Vanilla ice cream infused with Rice Krispies & Ferrero Rocher, garnished with Nutella Drizzle, Dried Strawberries & Metallic Gold Sprinkles
The Teddy: Vanilla ice cream infused with Honey Bunches of Oats Strawberry, Teddy Grahams & Strawberries, garnished with Honey Drizzle & Teddy Grahams
Each treat is served with nostalgic toppings and garnishes true to its original release. The specials will be available alongside a commemorative 10-Year Capsule, launching online and in-store August 30.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter