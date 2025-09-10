COQODAQ x Dobel Tequila Bring the US Open Men’s Final Energy to COTE Miami

Caroline Dalal
US Open glamour arrived in the Miami Design District as COQODAQ and Dobel Tequila hosted an exclusive watch party for the men’s final at Michelin-starred COTE Miami on Sunday, September 7, 2025.
COQODAQ, the acclaimed NYC fried chicken cathedral, transported its signature orange boxes and caviar-topped chicken nuggets—already a hit at this year’s US Open—to the Magic City for an off-the-court culinary showcase.
Guests sipped Maestro Dobel® Tequila pours, including the crisp and citrus-forward Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma and the luxurious Dobel 50 Extra Añejo Cristalino, as they toasted to championship tennis.
The event married playful luxury with sporting prestige, reflecting COQODAQ’s indulgent yet elevated approach and Dobel Tequila’s mastery of smooth, innovative tequila craftsmanship.
The guest list blended Miami social figures and cultural icons, including Maysol Patton, Alexia Nepola, and internationally renowned artist Romero Britto.
COTE Miami’s modern Korean steakhouse setting—with its USDA Prime beef, in-house dry-aging program, and 1,200+ label wine list—offered the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of gourmet bites and electric conversation.
The atmosphere carried the same high-energy spirit as Arthur Ashe Stadium, with guests mingling over fried chicken and fine tequila as the final unfolded on-screen.
Gracious Hospitality Management, led by visionary restaurateur Simon Kim, orchestrated the experience, further cementing its reputation for creating destination dining moments that bridge culinary artistry and lifestyle culture.
Dobel Tequila, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, brought its 230-year heritage to the forefront, showcasing why it remains the official tequila of the US Open.
By the late afternoon, the celebration had become a Miami memory in its own right, proving that great sport, great food, and great drink can be just as thrilling away from the court.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter