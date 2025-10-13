CARBONE Dubai Ignites Atlantis The Royal with Star-Studded Opening Weekend

Caroline Dalal
CARBONE Dubai officially opened its doors at Atlantis The Royal on October 6, 2025, marking Major Food Group’s first UAE outpost of the world-renowned Italian restaurant.
The three-day launch celebration drew a glittering crowd, with appearances by Naomi Campbell, Rick Ross, Central Cee, Winnie Harlow, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kat Graham, Alexis Ren, and Romee Strijd.
The weekend began with an intimate VIP dinner that showcased CARBONE’s legendary Italian-American classics, including Spicy Rigatoni and Veal Parmesan.
On Saturday, guests were treated to a high-energy beach performance by Rick Ross at CARBONE on the Beach, transforming the Dubai shoreline into a scene straight out of Miami nightlife.
Naomi Campbell surprised attendees with a late-night DJ set, spinning to an ecstatic crowd and adding her own iconic touch to the festivities.
The weekend concluded at Cloud 22, where guests lounged poolside amid Dolce&Gabbana’s Carretto Siciliano print installation—a vibrant nod to Italy’s cultural artistry.
Inside CARBONE Dubai, design visionary Ken Fulk and Bishop Design crafted an opulent space featuring chandeliers, Venetian glass mirrors, and one of the world’s largest jellyfish tanks.
The menu, helmed by Major Food Group’s celebrated chefs, channels the glamour of 1950s New York dining rooms, blending theatrical tableside service with timeless culinary craftsmanship.
With over 450 wine labels, a semi-private dining room for 40 guests, and panoramic views of the Skyblaze Fountain, CARBONE Dubai redefines the fine dining scene in the Middle East.
As Atlantis The Royal continues its ascent among the World’s 50 Best Hotels, the arrival of CARBONE cements Dubai’s position as a global capital of luxury hospitality and contemporary culinary culture.
