Jimmy Butler Brings the Domino Table to San Francisco

Caroline Dalal
On January 29, the Bay Area became the backdrop for a culture-forward night as Jimmy Butler and BIGFACE Coffee partnered with BACARDÍ to host the BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Rum Room Domino Club at Starlite.
The San Francisco pop-up marked the first-ever Rum Room Domino Club in the city, officially introducing the BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho experience to the Bay Area.
Butler took a hands-on role throughout the evening, personally serving the signature Café Con Ocho cocktail while moving effortlessly between the bar, the domino tables, and guests.
Known for his lifelong love of dominoes, Butler anchored the night by playing multiple rounds with attendees, turning the game into a social centerpiece rather than a side attraction.
The event doubled as the debut of the new BACARDÍ x BIGFACE co-branded merchandise collection, with Butler wearing the exclusive hat during gameplay.
NBA presence extended beyond the host, as Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors stopped by to join the celebration.
Caribbean and Latin-inspired influences shaped the mood of the night, expressed through flavor profiles, music, and the communal rhythm of dominoes.
DJ sets by DJ Jaymeebaaby kept energy high while reinforcing the cultural throughline of the collaboration.
The Rum Room Domino Club emphasized connection and community, positioning the domino table as a place for conversation, competition, and shared experience.
With the co-branded merchandise now available for nationwide online purchase, the San Francisco event signaled a broader cultural rollout beyond the Bay Area.
