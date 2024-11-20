Experience Holiday Magic with Barclay’s Winter Chalet Exclusive Packages

Hillary Latos
The Barclay’s Winter Chalet is a collection of exclusive packages that are sure to spread warmth and cheer this holiday season. From charming event spaces fit for any occasion to cozy yet luxurious suite upgrades, there is truly something for everyone in this magical line-up. See below for additional details:
Spirits Lifted Package: Plan a singular holiday event in a festive, New York City destination. This package has it all for events during the holidays including crafted libations, fascinating feasts, and the highest levels of service
Petit Chalet Package: Perfect for families visiting New York City for the holidays! This package includes an in-room popup tent, cozy blankets, pillows, classic board games, as well as milk and cookie
Chalet Turndown Package: This turndown service is the ultimate warm welcome back to the room made up of thoughtful touches and chic surprises
Suite Chalet Package: A suite upgrade that brings all the coziness of an après ski retreat with the luxury feel of a classic InterContinental property
Carols & Cocoa: The Barclay will be hosting holiday choirs in the lobby the week of December 16-20. The choir schedule can be found here
The Barclay Express: Gingerbread cookie decorating with Chef Ruben in the Barclay Salon on December 6 from 4-6 PM
Post Card Station: Send a letter to Santa, a loved one, or a friend with the magical mailbox and postcard station in the lobby
Winter Chalet Cocktails: An assortment of seasonal cocktails is also available at The Parlour during the winter months. Whether it’s a Campfire Espresso Martini or a Maple Walnut Old Fashioned, there is a beverage to quench any guest’s thirst
