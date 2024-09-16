People Turns 50: A Gourmet Affair with Chain’s Exclusive Emmys Weekend Event

Caroline Dalal

People Magazine and Chain kicked off Emmys weekend with a star-studded celebration of People's 50th Anniversary on Friday, September 13, 2024, at The Chain House.

Christine Chiu | Gonzalo Marroquin/for People Magazine

Celebrity guests including Heidi Klum, Chris Colfer, and Sam Asghari joined the exclusive event, blending Hollywood glamour with fine dining.

Heidi Klum | John Salangsang/Shutterstock for People Magazine

Chain, the coveted dining experience curated by B.J. Novak and Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth, delivered a gourmet homage to classic chain restaurant favorites.

Johnathon Johnson, Jenn Tran and Justin Glaze | John Salangsang/for People Magazine

People Magazine, a revolutionary force in personality journalism for five decades, continues to captivate audiences with exclusive access to A-list celebrities and compelling human interest stories.

Rachel Lindsay and Jay Pharoah | John Salangsang/for People Magazine

Hosted at one of LA’s most elusive dining destinations, The Chain House, the event immersed guests in an unforgettable fusion of nostalgia and culinary excellence.

Ronald Gladden and Tori Gentile | Chelsea Lauren/for People Magazine

The collaboration between People and Chain highlights the intersection of pop culture and haute cuisine, making it a must-attend event for the luxury lifestyle crowd.

Tamera Mowry | Gonzalo Marroquin/for People Magazine

A-listers like Christine Chiu, Tallulah Willis, and Joey Graziadei reveled in this once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, perfect for Hollywood’s elite.

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson | John Salangsang/Shutterstock for People Magazine

Chain’s chef-driven, nostalgic dishes, paired with People’s legacy of capturing iconic celebrity moments, created a night of elevated indulgence and entertainment.

Hiroyuki Sanada | Gonzalo Marroquin/for People Magazine

As People celebrates 50 years of shaping the media landscape, this anniversary event was the perfect fusion of celebrity culture, exquisite dining, and timeless storytelling.

Nikki DeLoach | Gonzalo Marroquin/for People Magazine

Chain’s partnership with culinary giants like Panda Express and KFC brought a unique twist to the anniversary event, delivering Michelin-star-worthy versions of beloved favorites for a discerning crowd.

Rachel Bay Jones | Gonzalo Marroquin/for People Magazine

Heidi Klum | Gonzalo Marroquin/for People Magazine