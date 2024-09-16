People Turns 50: A Gourmet Affair with Chain’s Exclusive Emmys Weekend Event

Caroline Dalal
People Magazine and Chain kicked off Emmys weekend with a star-studded celebration of People's 50th Anniversary on Friday, September 13, 2024, at The Chain House.
Celebrity guests including Heidi Klum, Chris Colfer, and Sam Asghari joined the exclusive event, blending Hollywood glamour with fine dining.
Chain, the coveted dining experience curated by B.J. Novak and Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth, delivered a gourmet homage to classic chain restaurant favorites.
People Magazine, a revolutionary force in personality journalism for five decades, continues to captivate audiences with exclusive access to A-list celebrities and compelling human interest stories.
Hosted at one of LA’s most elusive dining destinations, The Chain House, the event immersed guests in an unforgettable fusion of nostalgia and culinary excellence.
The collaboration between People and Chain highlights the intersection of pop culture and haute cuisine, making it a must-attend event for the luxury lifestyle crowd.
A-listers like Christine Chiu, Tallulah Willis, and Joey Graziadei reveled in this once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, perfect for Hollywood’s elite.
Chain’s chef-driven, nostalgic dishes, paired with People’s legacy of capturing iconic celebrity moments, created a night of elevated indulgence and entertainment.
As People celebrates 50 years of shaping the media landscape, this anniversary event was the perfect fusion of celebrity culture, exquisite dining, and timeless storytelling.
Chain’s partnership with culinary giants like Panda Express and KFC brought a unique twist to the anniversary event, delivering Michelin-star-worthy versions of beloved favorites for a discerning crowd.
