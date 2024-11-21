ELLE Celebrated 2024 Women in Hollywood

Caroline Dalal
Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton were honored by Pedro Almodóvar, celebrating their contributions to projects like The Room Next Door at the 2024 ELLE Women in Hollywood event.
Cynthia Erivo graced the evening as one of Hollywood's most versatile talents, captivating attendees with her inspiring journey and accomplishments.
Danielle Deadwyler received her award from John David Washington, who commended her powerful presence and transformative performances.
Demi Moore, introduced by Rita Wilson, Rosie O’Donnell, and Melanie Griffith, reflected on her iconic career and its lasting impact on Hollywood.
Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña, celebrated by Cameron Diaz, highlighted their impactful roles in Emilia Perez, showcasing the evening's theme of cultural contributions.
Mikey Madison was honored by Willem Dafoe, who praised her rising star power and nuanced portrayals in film and television.
Saoirse Ronan, presented by Carey Mulligan, charmed the audience with her eloquent acceptance speech, underscoring her artistry and dedication.
