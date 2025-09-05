Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open: Celebrity Sightings and Luxury Courtside Moments

Caroline Dalal
Lindsay Lohan brought Hollywood glamor to Flushing Meadows, joining fellow actress Katie Holmes in the suite for an afternoon of world-class tennis and curated hospitality.
Brooks Nader, Laverne Cox, and Liza Koshy added to the star-studded energy, engaging with guests between sets and capturing moments that blended sport with style.
Late-night comedy met daytime tennis as Stephen Colbert took in the action alongside actors Sendhil Ramamurthy and James Roday Rodriguez.
Music and sports worlds collided with the presence of bassist and DJ Blu DeTiger, NFL quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Andy Dalton, and Sopranos alum Steve Schirripa.
On the celebrity-athlete crossover front, Boris Kodjoe and Kelly Bensimon mingled with former NFL greats Victor Cruz and Justin Tuck, plus MLB legends CC Sabathia and Jimmy Rollins.
NY Liberty’s Jonquel Jones brought WNBA representation to the courtside festivities, underscoring the growing synergy between tennis and professional basketball audiences.
The Cadillac Suite delivered more than just a view of the matches—it offered a curated environment where cultural leaders, athletes, and entertainers shared the same space in a refined, intimate setting.
Outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, fans were invited to explore the Cadillac Experience, where the automaker showcased its full L.O.V.E. EV lineup: the LYRIQ, OPTIQ, VISTIQ, and ESCALADE IQ.
The weekend reinforced Cadillac’s evolving brand narrative, one that blends its electric future with a strong presence at culturally defining events like the US Open.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter