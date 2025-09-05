Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open: Celebrity Sightings and Luxury Courtside Moments

Caroline Dalal

Cadillac returned as the Official Vehicle of the 2025 US Open, hosting an exclusive guest list in its invite-only Cadillac Suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium over Labor Day weekend.

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open | Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty images for Cadillac

Lindsay Lohan brought Hollywood glamor to Flushing Meadows, joining fellow actress Katie Holmes in the suite for an afternoon of world-class tennis and curated hospitality.

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open | Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty images for Cadillac

Brooks Nader, Laverne Cox, and Liza Koshy added to the star-studded energy, engaging with guests between sets and capturing moments that blended sport with style.

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open | Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty images for Cadillac

Late-night comedy met daytime tennis as Stephen Colbert took in the action alongside actors Sendhil Ramamurthy and James Roday Rodriguez.

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open | Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty images for Cadillac

Music and sports worlds collided with the presence of bassist and DJ Blu DeTiger, NFL quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Andy Dalton, and Sopranos alum Steve Schirripa.

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open | Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty images for Cadillac

On the celebrity-athlete crossover front, Boris Kodjoe and Kelly Bensimon mingled with former NFL greats Victor Cruz and Justin Tuck, plus MLB legends CC Sabathia and Jimmy Rollins.

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open | Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty images for Cadillac

NY Liberty’s Jonquel Jones brought WNBA representation to the courtside festivities, underscoring the growing synergy between tennis and professional basketball audiences.

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open | Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty images for Cadillac

The Cadillac Suite delivered more than just a view of the matches—it offered a curated environment where cultural leaders, athletes, and entertainers shared the same space in a refined, intimate setting.

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open | Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty images for Cadillac

Outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, fans were invited to explore the Cadillac Experience, where the automaker showcased its full L.O.V.E. EV lineup: the LYRIQ, OPTIQ, VISTIQ, and ESCALADE IQ.

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open | Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty images for Cadillac

The weekend reinforced Cadillac’s evolving brand narrative, one that blends its electric future with a strong presence at culturally defining events like the US Open.

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open | Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty images for Cadillac