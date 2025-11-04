NYLON Halloween Takes NYC by Storm with Ivy Getty

Caroline Dalal
NYLON debuted its first NYLON Halloween in New York City with co-host Ivy Getty, drawing a stylish roster of guests who arrived dressed as their alter egos.
The invite-only celebration welcomed NYLON friends, Ivy’s circle, and select members of NYLON’s new Membership community.
People’s, the downtown evening club and art salon, set an intimate stage for the night’s festive mischief.
DJ sets by Isan Elba and Alice Longyu Gao kept the basement buzzing with high-energy tracks built for a late-night crowd.
Guests sipped specialty Casamigos cocktails, including a “Mothersucker” pear margarita and the cheekily named “Poison Ivy” espresso martini.
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark secured best costume dressed as Alice in Wonderland.
VIP attendees included Emira D'Spain, Francesca Scorsese, Annie Doble, Sofia Hublitz, Bailey Taylor, Alexa Dark, Arianna Biermann, Brooks Marks, Chloe Jane, and Jesse Solomon.
The event’s theme encouraged guests to embrace new personas for the night, blending glamour with whimsical self-expression.
Ivy Getty brought effortless cool to her hosting debut, building a fresh, stylish spirit for the new NYLON Halloween tradition.
Lauren McCarthy, Editor-in-Chief of NYLON, captured the night’s playful prestige, sharing, “No one does Halloween, or any party, like NYLON. We loved partnering with Ivy and seeing everyone bring their alter egos to life with us last night!”
