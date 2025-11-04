NYLON Halloween Takes NYC by Storm with Ivy Getty

Caroline Dalal

NYLON debuted its first NYLON Halloween in New York City with co-host Ivy Getty, drawing a stylish roster of guests who arrived dressed as their alter egos.

Ivy Getty | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON

The invite-only celebration welcomed NYLON friends, Ivy’s circle, and select members of NYLON’s new Membership community.

Annie Doble | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON

People’s, the downtown evening club and art salon, set an intimate stage for the night’s festive mischief.

Atmosphere | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON

DJ sets by Isan Elba and Alice Longyu Gao kept the basement buzzing with high-energy tracks built for a late-night crowd.

Isan Elba | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON

Guests sipped specialty Casamigos cocktails, including a “Mothersucker” pear margarita and the cheekily named “Poison Ivy” espresso martini.

Casamigos Cocktail | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark secured best costume dressed as Alice in Wonderland.

Princess Maria-Olympia | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON

VIP attendees included Emira D'Spain, Francesca Scorsese, Annie Doble, Sofia Hublitz, Bailey Taylor, Alexa Dark, Arianna Biermann, Brooks Marks, Chloe Jane, and Jesse Solomon.

Bailey Taylor | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON

The event’s theme encouraged guests to embrace new personas for the night, blending glamour with whimsical self-expression.

Lindsay Leaf | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON

Ivy Getty brought effortless cool to her hosting debut, building a fresh, stylish spirit for the new NYLON Halloween tradition.

Lauren McCarthy and Ivy Getty | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON

Lauren McCarthy, Editor-in-Chief of NYLON, captured the night’s playful prestige, sharing, “No one does Halloween, or any party, like NYLON. We loved partnering with Ivy and seeing everyone bring their alter egos to life with us last night!”

Lauren McCarthy | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON

Alexa Dark | Photos Credit: Deonté Lee, Courtesy of BFA for NYLON