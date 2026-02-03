Inside the Opulence GRAMMYs After-Party: Where Music’s Biggest Night Found Its Final Note

Caroline Dalal

Music’s inner circle gathered last Sunday at Spotlight for the fourth annual Opulence GRAMMYs After-Party, closing out awards weekend with an invitation-only celebration.

Atmosphere | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Hosted by Lenny S and Carver Guru, the soirée drew an influential mix of artists, executives, and cultural tastemakers fresh off music’s biggest night.

Carver Guru | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

VIP guests included Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor, Damson Idris, Shaboozey, Jhené Aiko, Amaya Espinal, Keith Lee, Odeal, and more.

Jhené Aiko | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The all-black dress code set a polished tone as GRAMMY winners, nominees, and presenters arrived ready to celebrate standout wins and cultural moments.

Kitty Kash | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Industry partners Amazon, Ace of Spades, and D’USSÉ anchored the evening, aligning music, luxury, and nightlife under one roof.

D’USSÉ pour | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

D’USSÉ cocktails flowed throughout the night, with guests gravitating toward signature pours like the D’USSÉ New Fashioned and the GRAMMY Family.

D’USSÉ cocktail | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The soundtrack stayed front and center with DJ sets by Chase B, DJ Tunez, Odeal, Ramsey Austin, and DJ Nitrane, keeping the dance floor packed well past midnight.

Odeal | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The party served as a rare convergence point where chart-topping talent and behind-the-scenes decision makers shared the same space.

DJ lineup | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Conversations moved easily between career milestones, creative collaborations, and the evolving shape of music culture.

Shaboozey | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

By night’s end, the Opulence GRAMMYs After-Party once again proved that while the awards may end onstage, the industry’s real celebrations often unfold after hours.

Joyce Wrice, Johnny Ubri-Cardona | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

RoccStar | Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com