Inside the Opulence GRAMMYs After-Party: Where Music’s Biggest Night Found Its Final Note

Caroline Dalal
Music’s inner circle gathered last Sunday at Spotlight for the fourth annual Opulence GRAMMYs After-Party, closing out awards weekend with an invitation-only celebration.
Hosted by Lenny S and Carver Guru, the soirée drew an influential mix of artists, executives, and cultural tastemakers fresh off music’s biggest night.
VIP guests included Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor, Damson Idris, Shaboozey, Jhené Aiko, Amaya Espinal, Keith Lee, Odeal, and more.
The all-black dress code set a polished tone as GRAMMY winners, nominees, and presenters arrived ready to celebrate standout wins and cultural moments.
Industry partners Amazon, Ace of Spades, and D’USSÉ anchored the evening, aligning music, luxury, and nightlife under one roof.
D’USSÉ cocktails flowed throughout the night, with guests gravitating toward signature pours like the D’USSÉ New Fashioned and the GRAMMY Family.
The soundtrack stayed front and center with DJ sets by Chase B, DJ Tunez, Odeal, Ramsey Austin, and DJ Nitrane, keeping the dance floor packed well past midnight.
The party served as a rare convergence point where chart-topping talent and behind-the-scenes decision makers shared the same space.
Conversations moved easily between career milestones, creative collaborations, and the evolving shape of music culture.
By night’s end, the Opulence GRAMMYs After-Party once again proved that while the awards may end onstage, the industry’s real celebrations often unfold after hours.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.