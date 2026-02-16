Inside the Gentleman’s Supper Club, Where NBA All-Star Weekend Met Culture in Los Angeles

Matthew Kennedy
On the night of February 13 in Los Angeles, the annual Gentleman’s Supper Club brought together an influential mix of sports, entertainment, and business leaders ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend.
Hosted by Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony, the evening began with an invite-only dinner reserved for their inner circle of athletes, creatives, and industry peers.
Notable guests included Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Rome Flynn, Bob Iger, and Cedric the Entertainer, underscoring the event’s cross-industry appeal.
Powered by D’USSÉ, the dinner set a refined tone before seamlessly transitioning into a larger celebration honoring the momentum of All-Star Weekend.
As the night opened up, the energy shifted into a celebratory bash that reflected the shared influence of basketball, music, and modern culture.
Guests raised D’USSÉ Espresso Martinis and Spicy Sidecar cocktails in toasts that marked standout moments from the weekend and the community behind them.
The gathering emphasized connection, with conversation flowing as easily as the cocktails among longtime collaborators and first-time introductions.
By the end of the evening, the Gentleman’s Supper Club stood as a reminder that NBA All-Star Weekend is as much about relationships and culture as it is about what happens on the court.
