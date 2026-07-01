Exploring Tibetan Buddhist Culture in Nepal

As a secular state, about 8 to 10% of Nepal’s population follows Tibetan Buddhism. This makes the country a significant hub for the exploration of the Tibetan Buddhist culture and practices after Tibet. When trekking to the Himalayas, trekkers pass through several traditional villages. Similarly, the trails and suspension bridges are adorned with various cultural symbols. Prayer flags, also known as the Lung Ta or Darchor, and symbolizes the transformation of bad luck to good fortune.

Likewise, the mani walls and mani stones are believed to generate positive karma. The chortens (stupas) are strategically built at crucial trail intersections or risky passes. According to Himalayan legends they protect the trekkers and subdue the negative spirits. Trekkers encounter several ancient monasteries (gompas), religious buildings where monks reside, meditate, and study Buddhism. Moreover, locals perform morning prayers, present offerings, and gather as a community during festivals or special ceremonies.

Staying in family-run teahouses during journeys like the Everest Three High Pass Trek trekkers also get to witness their simple lifestyle. Additionally, they can indulge in authentic regional dishes, like shyakpa, rildok, thukpa, etc. The hosts use local ingredients and centuries-old recipes to prepare them. So, you are not just tasting flavors; they reflect history and recipes that are passed down to generations.