The Art of Choosing Birthday Flowers for Every Personality

There's something about turning up with flowers that instantly makes a birthday feel a bit more special. They fill a room with colour and scent, and they say, without needing any words, that you've actually thought about the person you're giving them to. But picking the right bunch isn't really about ticking boxes or following some official guide, it's about knowing the person. A friend who lives in muted, tasteful surroundings probably won't want the same thing as your cousin who owns three leopard-print cushions and loves every one of them. The best birthday flowers are the ones that feel like they were chosen with that specific person in mind.

Forget just picking a "favourite colour" and calling it done. Think instead about how they live, what mood they tend to bring into a room, and what kind of atmosphere they enjoy being surrounded by. Flowers can be loud or quiet, romantic or playful, there's a version for pretty much everyone.