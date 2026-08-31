The Art of the Sword: Why Historic Blades Still Belong in Modern Collections

Blade shape, hilt construction, and decoration allow researchers to compare one surviving object with others from the same period or region.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, for example, holds a Germanic or Scandinavian sword dated to about 850–900 whose blade bears the inscription Ulfberht. The museum connects the name with a swordsmith thought to have worked in the Middle Rhine region and notes that the name and style were later imitated by other craftsmen. The sword is about 96 centimetres long, with a 79.5-centimetre blade.

The inscription is valuable to historians, but it also shows why caution is necessary. Ulfberht swords were not identical. Metallurgical research has found differences in their materials and construction, and scholars continue to debate how the Ulfberht name should be understood.

Medieval swords show similar variation. Differences in blade profile, point shape, grip length, and fittings help researchers distinguish swords made in different periods. Once a weapon survives beyond its original use, those details become historical evidence that can be studied alongside archaeological finds, written sources, and artwork.