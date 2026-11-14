Pink Takes Las Vegas: Inside Her First-Ever Sphere Residency

Pink has spent more than two decades flying over stadium crowds. Now she is trying something new. On November 9, 2026, she announced her first-ever residency: nine nights at Sphere in Las Vegas, starting September 29, 2027.
It is a big moment in more ways than one. Pink becomes the first solo female pop artist to headline Sphere, the venue known for its wraparound LED screen and immersive sound. She called it her way of giving a show a home, and she has invited fans to come visit.
Born Alecia Beth Moore in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Pink released her debut album, Can't Take Me Home, in 2000. She broke out with Missundaztood a year later, and the hits kept coming: "Get the Party Started", "So What", "Raise Your Glass" and "Just Give Me a Reason" among them. Along the way she picked up three Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
What really sets her apart is the live show. Pink took up aerial silks after watching a Cher concert in 2004, and acrobatics have been part of her act ever since. Critics regularly praise her powerhouse voice, and she does it all while swinging high above the crowd. Billboard gave her its Legend of Live award, and Pollstar named her its 2019 Artist of the Year. The timing of the residency is fitting, too. It arrives as Missundaztood marks its 25th anniversary, and after her Summer Carnival and Trustfall tours wrapped in 2024.
As of November 12, 2026, Pink has confirmed nine shows, all at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Live Nation is promoting the run.
The artist presale opens November 18, 2026 at 10 a.m. PT, and general sale starts November 20 at 10 a.m. PT. No other 2027 dates have been announced.
The maths is simple. Pink's recent tours played stadiums across 15 countries. This time there are just nine nights, in one city, in one room.
A few things should keep the pressure on. First, this is her first residency ever, so fans have no idea when, or if, she will do it again. Second, Sphere has become a bucket-list venue in its own right, and Pink's high-flying style seems made for its scale. Third, fans from all over the world will be chasing the same small batch of seats, and many will plan a whole Vegas trip around them. Once presales open, the race for tickets is likely to move fast.
Official tickets go on sale through the presale and general on-sale above, with artist presale registration on Pink's website. If you miss out, or the night you want sells out, the resale market is your next stop.
Gigsberg is a secondary ticket marketplace where fans can buy Pink tickets for her Sphere dates. Checkout is fast, payments are secure, and a dedicated customer service team is on hand from the moment you buy until show night. As on any resale platform, sellers set the prices, which can sit above or below face value, so it pays to compare seats and book early.
Nine nights is not a lot for an artist this loved. If you want to see Pink fly at Sphere, now is the time to start planning.
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