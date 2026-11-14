Pink Takes Las Vegas: Inside Her First-Ever Sphere Residency

Born Alecia Beth Moore in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Pink released her debut album, Can't Take Me Home, in 2000. She broke out with Missundaztood a year later, and the hits kept coming: "Get the Party Started", "So What", "Raise Your Glass" and "Just Give Me a Reason" among them. Along the way she picked up three Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What really sets her apart is the live show. Pink took up aerial silks after watching a Cher concert in 2004, and acrobatics have been part of her act ever since. Critics regularly praise her powerhouse voice, and she does it all while swinging high above the crowd. Billboard gave her its Legend of Live award, and Pollstar named her its 2019 Artist of the Year. The timing of the residency is fitting, too. It arrives as Missundaztood marks its 25th anniversary, and after her Summer Carnival and Trustfall tours wrapped in 2024.