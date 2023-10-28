A By Neighborhood Guide for Miami Art Week: Where to Stay, Dine, See and Be Seen
WHERE TO STAY & BE SEEN
DOWNTOWN MIAMI
InterContinental Miami:
With 40 years as an icon of the Downtown Miami skyline, the InterContinental® Miami is located at the crossroads of Miami's Business and Arts & Entertainment districts, central to the Art Basel happenings. Rising 34 stories over the city with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay and the Port of Miami, the hotel features 653 luxury guest rooms, including 22 suites and two presidential suites. The downtown property boasts several dining options, including the acclaimed Toro Toro Pan-Latin steakhouse, as well a full-service 24/7 fitness center and spa (mySpa Miami); and rooftop pool deck with new SkyLawn boasting world class city and water views. It is located at 100 Chopin Plaza in Downtown Miami. For more information and to book room accommodations, visit – HERE.
AVENTURA
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa:
Tucked away on 300 acres between Miami and Fort Lauderdale this iconic Miami resort recently made its debut as JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in December 2018 with a brand new 16-story Orchid Tower comprised of 325 rooms, doubling the current capacity of the resort to 685 rooms and suites. In Summer 2019, they introduced Tidal Cove, a five-acre poolscape with a lazy river, water slides and 25 luxury cabanas and two restaurants. A tropical oasis with a culture of accessible luxury and enriching experiences, the resort is renowned for its two championship golf courses redesigned by Raymond Floyd, the state-of-the-art âme Spa & Wellness Collective, Celebrity Chef Michael Mina's award-winning BOURBON STEAK restaurant, dining destination CORSAIR kitchen & bar, 121,000 square feet of meetings space, and the engaging Turnberry Kids camp. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a part of Marriott's exclusive JW Marriott portfolio and a recent US News & World Report Best Hotel in Miami. It is located at 19999 West Country Club Drive in Aventura, FL. For more information, please visit the website HERE.
WHERE TO EAT & DRINK
MIAMI BEACH
The Setai, Miami Beach:
Serene and intimate, The Setai, Miami Beach is in a category of its own when it comes to hospitality. Three distinct dining venues, Jaya, The Setai's signature modern Asian restaurant, Bar & Courtyard, the tranquil awning-enhanced outdoor venue and the poolside Ocean Grill offers guests a myriad of options for artful dining. Jaya, helmed by Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena showcases traditional culinary techniques from wok stations to tandoor ovens and offers bold, unique flavors. Dishes are served family-style for a lively and approachable dining experience; and guests also have the option of either dining indoors or in the Hotel's Bar & Courtyard. Their wildly popular Sunday Jazz Brunch features a lavish buffet of culinary delights; and guests can indulge with limitless Louis Roederer Champagne and Bloody Mary's while listening to the sounds of live jazz. The Setai also features dining at the Ocean Grill, which offers an unparalleled oceanfront setting with flavors of a Mediterranean-inspired menu by day which transforms into a more Italian-focused bill of fare in the evening. The Setai is located at 2001 Collins Avenue on Miami Beach. For hours of operation and complete menus please go to the hotel website at www.thesetaihotel.com For reservations, please call (855) 923-7899 or email dining@thesetaihotel.com.
Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps:
The iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach's signature restaurant, Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps, is perfectly perched where the sea meets the sky, delivering soulful yet elevated coastal cuisine in an unparalleled oceanfront setting. The seafood forward menu features the freshest locally sourced ingredients and incorporates the flavors of Miami while embracing diverse Caribbean and global influences, a trademark of Chef Epps' award-winning cuisine. The menu riffs playfully on the idea of "surf and turf" with innovative dishes that are beautiful to behold and even better to eat. For a comfortable yet upscale dinner, oceanfront lunch, sunset cocktails or your next special event, Ocean Social by Tristen Epps delivers unrivaled experiences. Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps is located at 4525 Collins Avenue at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. For more information, visit www.edenrochotelmiami.com/ocean-social; Telephone: (786) 961-6043.
The ScapeGoat:
Nestled in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, The ScapeGoat is an intimate bar known for its classic cocktails, inventive contemporary libations, and carefully curated selection of wine, beer and spirits. An Ariete Hospitality Group (AHG) concept, this edgy drinking den is the perfect destination for any occasion. The menu is divided into two sections: Shaken and Stirred. Under Shaken, imbibers can find an assortment of creative concoctions such as the Sherry Cobbler – Fino sherry, fresh orange, fresh lemon; and Paper Plane – bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, lemon. Drinks under Stirred take a more classic approach. Offerings include Rob Roy – scotch, Carpano Antica, bitters; Old Pal – rye, Campari, dry vermouth; and a variety of Negronis and Old Fashioneds. The distressed, stained mirrored ceiling, rustic wooden tabletops and leather stools exude a sense of sexy sophistication. Eclectic décor elements, globe-shaped light fixtures and textured, tiled walls complete the look. The ScapeGoat is located at 100 Collins Avenue CU4 on Miami Beach. Telephone: (786) 275-6488; www.scapegoatsobe.com
Abbale Telavivian Kitchen:
A chic, Israeli-inspired restaurant from hospitality entrepreneurs Omer Horev and Executive Chef Sam Gorenstein, opened March 2021 in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood. Abbale brings the flavors of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine to Miami – Gorenstein's imprint can be found in many of the Syrian and Latin flavors on the menu, while Horev's Moroccan roots are the inspiration for several dishes as well. Plates go beyond typical American expectations of Middle Eastern menus and feature dishes one would find in a café in Tel Aviv – fresh food that showcases the melting pot of flavors from the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner, featuring nisnushim (snacks), coffee and tea, craft beers and wines from regional, boutique producers with a focus on Israeli selections. Offering a bevy of dishes perfect for sharing, diners can make a meal of a number of salatim, salads, pastries and burekas as well as entrée sized plates, pitas and Jerusalem bagels. Abbale Telavivian Kitchen is located at 864 Commerce Street on Miami Beach and is closed on Mondays. For more information, please visit www.abbatlv.com. Reservations can be made on Resy; metered street and valet parking also available onsite.
Gianni's at The Villa Casa Casuarina:
The acclaimed Mediterranean restaurant at the former Versace Mansion provides guests an inspiring dining experience from Executive Chef Valter Mancini, in an unapologetically opulent setting. With a nod to its previous iteration as the late Gianni Versace's home, the restaurant boasts several extravagant dining areas including the Garden Dining Room, the Roman Room decorated with romantic statues, the iconic courtyard, and the terrace overlooking the mosaic-filled pool and garden. Open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, it is also available for private events. Gianni's is located at 1116 Ocean Drive at The Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami Beach. www.vmmiamibeach.com/gianni/
COCONUT GROVE + CORAL GABLES
Ariete:
Since opening in 2016, Chef Michael Beltran's beloved Coconut Grove restaurant Ariete has garnered rave reviews and collected an impressive handful of accolades. Ariete was recently honored by the Michelin Guide as one of the first restaurants in Florida to receive a star (one star) as well as being dubbed "Restaurant of the Year" by Eater Miami, crowned Miami New Times' "Best New Restaurant," a feature in Bon Appetit magazine and multiple nods from The New York Times. In 2020, the talented toque was named a semifinalist for "Best Chef: South" by The James Beard Foundation. The renowned neighborhood restaurant features a contemporary menu of New American cuisine with robust Cuban influences. Here, dishes are ever-evolving to reflect the constantly changing bounty of each season and the seemingly boundless energy of Beltran's creativity. Much like the fare, cocktails at Ariete are bold but elegant, each one meant to complement Beltran's dynamic cuisine. Located beneath the restaurant is The Cave; an intimate private dining area available for special occasions and private events. Ariete offers indoor and outdoor dining in the lush, foliage-lined patio. Beyond its acclaimed fare and progressive bar program, Ariete is well-known for its weekend brunch, the monthly chef's tasting series (Versos Sencillos) and Duck Press Experience. Ariete is located at 3540 Main Highway in Coconut Grove. Telephone: (954) 765-3030; www.arietecoconutgrove.com.
Eva
The latest concept by Ariete Hospitality Group (AHG), opened October 2023 at CocoWalk, just steps from AHG's other Coconut Grove concepts. Eva offers a delicious taste of the Mediterranean through the unique culinary prism of chef/restaurateur Michael Beltran and executive Chef Ashley Moncada, as well as an exquisite wine list featuring over 40 selections from Greece, Lebanon, Palestine, Croatia, Slovenia, Spain and Italy. Sporting a soothing, sandy color palette studded with glamorous gold accents, Eva is rustic yet modern, a sprawling space encompassing 4,100-square-feet of indoor space alone. Nestled within Eva's space is The Oyster Bar which opened in September 2023 as an intimate experience, specializing in raw bar classics, delectable small plates, and thoughtfully curated libations to pair perfectly with the bounty of the sea. Eva and The Oyster Bar are located at 3015 Grand Avenue at CocoWalk in the heart of Coconut Grove. For more information on The Oyster Bar and Eva, visit www.evacoconutgrove.com.
Sushi By Scratch:
California-based Scratch Restaurants Group has opened their Michelin-starred omakase concept, Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Miami in July 2022. Diners can expect a non-traditional omakase den serving 17 courses for only 10 guests at a time in a counter setting. A seat is $165 per person plus tax and service and non-alcoholic beverages are included with beer, wine, sake and Japanese whiskeys available a la carte. Sushi by Scratch is located at the historic Stirrup House in Coconut Grove at 3242 Charles Street. Dinner is served Monday through Sunday across three seatings – 5PM, 7:15PM and 9:30PM. Ample street parking is available. For more information on Scratch Restaurants please visit www.sushibyscratchrestaurants.com or call (786) 254-1204.
Vinya Table:
Vinya Table, located in Coral Gables, offers guests the perfect spot to drink and dine while browsing top-tier wines. The New American restaurant has a menu that offers something for every palate, and the extensive by-the-glass offering, lively Happy Hour, and ever-changing bottle shop make it one of Coral Gables best destinations. Vinya Table is open Tuesday – Sunday from 11:30AM – 10PM (11PM on Friday and Saturday) and is located at 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. For more information, please visit vinyawine.com.
WYNWOOD
R House:
Situated in the heart of Wynwood Arts District, one of Miami's most culturally dense neighborhoods, R House is a contemporary restaurant & bar heralded for its soulful dinner offerings, as well as its bustling weekend brunch scene and evening programming. The Wynwood institution is known best for its modern Latin American plates, extravagant drag performances and lively atmosphere inspired by the vivacious flavors of Miami. Chef Rocco Carulli's menu is nothing short of a love letter to Miami – mixing the flavors of the Magic City's Latin flair, his classic culinary training and deep experience with global cuisine. The dinner menu is divided into ten sections: Arepas, Empanadas, Croquetas, Ceviches, Tostones, Charcuterie, Salads, Sandwiches, Large Plates and Snacks. The local gem recently revamped their sought-after Brunch offered on Saturdays and Sundays. Hosted by Athena Dion (Miss Ultimate Miami Drag Queen), the famed R House Brunch features an impressive spread of items to nosh on while enjoying Miami's most storied Drag performances. Priced at $50pp plus tax and gratuity, the family-style menu includes bottomless mimosas, white wine sangria and mojitos. New menu highlights include Cayenne Fried Chicken with spicy cilantro sauce; R Cuban Breakfast Croissant with mojo pork, serrano ham, Swiss cheese, scrambled egg; and Cinnamon Sweet French Toast with guava syrup, cream cheese, tropical fruit, coconut flakes. R House, located at 2727 NW 2nd Avenue in Wynwood. Telephone: (305) 576-0201; www.rhousewynwood.com.
MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT
Tablé by Bachour:
Tablé by Bachour is the latest restaurant and café concept from celebrated chef and pastry professional Antonio Bachour. Located in the Miami Design District, just steps from some of the best high-end retail in Miami, the restaurant matches the high-end elegance of its environs, a modern Parisian-style brasserie with a full bar and menu showcasing the classic technique and French flavors with cuisine that is deeply tied to his Lebanese roots and the style of cooking he first learned growing up in Puerto Rico. Lunch and dinner menus are rich with Mediterranean, French and Middle Eastern influences. The elegant restaurant has the soul of a classic Parisian brasserie with a modern sheen, including a sleek design that complements its sophisticated, flavorful culinary offerings. Tablé by Bachour is located at 180 NE 40th Street in Miami. Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made on OpenTable – HERE. For more information, please visit https://tablebachour.com/. Follow Tablé by Bachour on social media @tablebachour.
DOWNTOWN MIAMI
Freddy's:
A secret hideaway at the InterContinental Miami accessible only by prior arrangement. Every Friday and Saturday guests can have an exclusive experience showcasing the secret cocktail club's intimate atmosphere, historic ambiance and meticulously crafted libations. Upon reserving, guests will be provided with instructions on how to access Freddys and will be escorted to the hidden location, where a secret knock will ensure admission. Once within, guests are welcomed with a taste of Four Ballads, made with Casa Noble infused with cilantro, Cointreau, fresh lime and simple syrup. Signature cocktails begin at $18. Due to Freddys' intimate setting, the maximum room capacity is 12 persons. Reservations require a deposit and can be made on OpenTable – HERE. Reservations are accepted for a 2-hour window per group with seatings at 8PM and 10:30PM. Must be 21 or older to enter. Freddy's is located at 100 Chopin Plaza in downtown Miami at the InterContinental Miami. For more information, visit www.icmiamihotel.com/freddys.
Toro Toro:
Toro Toro, is an inventive concept by acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval, known for his highly-regarded restaurants around the world. Centrally located to all things Art Basel, in the heart of Downtown Miami, Toro Toro is a Pan-Latin interpretation of a contemporary steakhouse that celebrates Latin American flavors through a menu of shareable plates, craft cocktails and a sexy ambiance. Toro Toro is located at 100 Chopin Plaza at the InterContinental Miami. For more information visit www.torotoromiami.com.
Brasserie Laurel:
The most recent restaurant addition to the acclaimed Ariete Hospitality Group (AHG) portfolio of food & beverage concepts, Brasserie Laurel is a contemporary brasserie imbued with the spirit of a classic French cookery as well as chef/owner Michael Beltran's extant culinary considerations and deft understanding of classic and contemporary techniques. Here, guests will discover an upscale take on a neighborhood French boîte, a place as welcoming for raw bar and a glorious glass of wine or a sophisticated supper. Located at Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami, Brasserie Laurel's opening both helped foment and signal a rediscovery of French cooking in Miami, a city that is currently considered the national epicenter of culinary cool. The menu consists of sweet and savory appetizers, delectable entrees, accompaniments and sublime desserts, all designed to deliver impressive flavors and a gourmet, gastronomic adventure. The bar program is as thoughtful and artfully considered as the menu. Five signature cocktails are currently on offer with flavor profiles carefully calibrated to stand alone at Happy Hour or enjoyed with food. Brasserie Laurel is located at 698 NE 1st Avenue, G170 at Miami Worldcenter at the base of Miami Worldcenter's Caoba residential tower along the development's 7th Street pedestrian promenade. Telephone: (305) 330-9048; www.brasserielaurel.com. Follow Brasserie Laurel on social media @laurelmiami.
El Vecino:
The May 2023 opening of El Vecino ("the neighbor") marked the third opening by Miami's Michelin-recognized Ariete Hospitality Group (AHG) at Miami Worldcenter. Owned/operated and created by Chef Michael Beltran, the concept is a must-try for cigar devotees and neophytes, cocktail enthusiasts and downtown denizens looking for a chic, sophisticated spot for a fabulous cocktail or wine (by the glass or bottle). Featuring a state-of-the-art air purification and humidification system, El Vecino is as welcoming to aficionados as it is abstainers. The upscale space features a comfortable ambiance that encourages lounging. El Vecino also serves as a spot for those seeking a proper pour of any kind. Like all AHG concepts, the cocktail menu is thoughtful and provocative with a wine list carefully calibrated to complement the cigar offerings. El Vecino is located at 698 NE 1st Avenue Suite G-172 at the base of Miami Worldcenter's Caoba residential tower along the development's 7th Street pedestrian promenade. For more information, visit www.elvecinomiami.com and follow on Instagram @ElVecinoMiami.
Petite Comité:
A chic, savorous, and unique Japandi-inspired restaurant opened in March 2023 in Miami's downtown area under the family owned 11 Ktchn Group banner. Compliments of husband-and-wife powerhouse culinary couple Cesar Olivo and Adriana Perez Benatar and partner Samuel Perez Benatar, Petite Comité is Miami's new dining den; featuring an eclectic mélange of Scandinavian, French and Asian cookery. Petite Comité is located at 2929 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. Free lot parking and metered street parking available. For more information, please visit www.petitecomite.com. Instagram: petitecomiterestaurant
BRICKELL
ADRIFT Mare:
Opened July 2023, ADRIFT Mare is celebrated Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur David Myers' latest culinary venture located on the 25th floor of Hotel AKA Brickell. Inspired by Myers' worldly travels, the concept artfully melds the elegance of the French Riviera and the relaxed vibe of the Balearic Islands with the vibrancy of fresh Italian produce, welcoming Levant hospitality and the gentle rhythm of the Greek Isles. The concept delivers a captivating culinary experience that offers a taste of the spirited lifestyle along the Mediterranean coastline. Situated in the heart of Miami's Brickell neighborhood, the space has been reimagined by the talented Michael Gabellini of Gabellini Sheppard Associates into a minimalist, airy and stylish restaurant with dramatic design features. The menu highlights ingredients and techniques Myers' encountered on his journeys and focuses on pristine dishes featuring fresh fish, crustaceans and grilled meats alongside vibrant light pastas and seasonal, thoughtfully prepared vegetable dishes. To complement the cuisine, ADRIFT Mare features an exquisite wine list concentrating on the best terroirs from in and around the Mediterranean Sea, including Ancient World labels from Greece, Super Tuscans and Provençal rosés, as well as an exciting collection of New World gems. In addition, the restaurant offers a dazzling cocktail program created by award-winning mixologists Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy. For ADRIFT Mare, the duo created a list of artfully crafted signature cocktails highlighting elevated Mediterranean ingredients that embrace elegant minimalism aesthetically yet deliver defined, bold flavors. ADRIFT Mare is located at 1395 Brickell Avenue on the 25th floor of Hotel AKA Brickell. For more information, visit www.adriftmare.com; Telephone: (305) 503-6500. Follow on Instagram: @adriftmare_miami
Quinto:
Quinto is an elevated South American terrace restaurant overlooking the Miami skyline, offering guests personable service and flavorful food. Located at the EAST Miami Hotel in Brickell, Quinto is known for its signature open-fire-style kitchen and a unique combination of rustic charm and casual comfort. A warm, inviting space encompassing 9,700 square feet and multiple dining venues including indoor, outdoor, private dining rooms and event spaces, Quinto is perfect for a sit-down dinner or can be reconfigured for a cocktail soiree. Of course, true to its South American spirit and open-fired ferocity, red meat is a draw at this tabernacle of taste but Quinto offers a bevy of options, including Quinto Panzanella, yellow tomato, Llajua sauce, artisan roasted bread, marinated feta, herb oil; Calamar a la Plancha; seared calamari with avocado, barley, black Romesco sauce; Coliflor Adobada, roasted cauliflower, adobo, sesame & cauliflower purée, almonds; and Langostino Tigre y Tagliatelle, Nigerian tiger prawn atop squid ink tagliatelle with a luscious lobster reduction sauce. Quinto is open for lunch, dinner and brunch; and offers the weekly Wednesday night "Noches de Brasa y Son," an under-the-stars serenade by Trio Salsason. Quinto is located at 788 Brickell Plaza at EAST Miami. Validation for valet parking is available. Telephone: (786) 805-4646. For more information, please visit www.quintomiami.us.
