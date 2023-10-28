A By Neighborhood Guide for Miami Art Week: Where to Stay, Dine, See and Be Seen

Since opening in 2016, Chef Michael Beltran's beloved Coconut Grove restaurant Ariete has garnered rave reviews and collected an impressive handful of accolades. Ariete was recently honored by the Michelin Guide as one of the first restaurants in Florida to receive a star (one star) as well as being dubbed "Restaurant of the Year" by Eater Miami, crowned Miami New Times' "Best New Restaurant," a feature in Bon Appetit magazine and multiple nods from The New York Times. In 2020, the talented toque was named a semifinalist for "Best Chef: South" by The James Beard Foundation. The renowned neighborhood restaurant features a contemporary menu of New American cuisine with robust Cuban influences. Here, dishes are ever-evolving to reflect the constantly changing bounty of each season and the seemingly boundless energy of Beltran's creativity. Much like the fare, cocktails at Ariete are bold but elegant, each one meant to complement Beltran's dynamic cuisine. Located beneath the restaurant is The Cave; an intimate private dining area available for special occasions and private events. Ariete offers indoor and outdoor dining in the lush, foliage-lined patio. Beyond its acclaimed fare and progressive bar program, Ariete is well-known for its weekend brunch, the monthly chef's tasting series (Versos Sencillos) and Duck Press Experience. Ariete is located at 3540 Main Highway in Coconut Grove. Telephone: (954) 765-3030; www.arietecoconutgrove.com.