RIFLESSI at Art Week Miami Basel: The Convergence of Art, Technology, and Tradition

The art world eagerly anticipates TRAME's unveiling of "RIFLESSI" during Miami Art Week 2023, set to be a breathtaking display at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. This showcase, in collaboration with ARTXCODE, will feature the groundbreaking works of Jeff Davis and Martin Grasser, who are redefining generative art and color algorithms. Jeff Davis presents "Optimism," a fusion of traditional artistry, technology, and innovation, drawing inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright. His use of color, form, and stained glass represents a culmination of his extensive experience in generative art. Known for his work displayed at renowned venues like Sotheby’s and Art Dubai, Davis also brings an academic perspective as an author and professor.