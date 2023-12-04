RIFLESSI at Art Week Miami Basel: The Convergence of Art, Technology, and Tradition
The art world eagerly anticipates TRAME's unveiling of "RIFLESSI" during Miami Art Week 2023, set to be a breathtaking display at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. This showcase, in collaboration with ARTXCODE, will feature the groundbreaking works of Jeff Davis and Martin Grasser, who are redefining generative art and color algorithms. Jeff Davis presents "Optimism," a fusion of traditional artistry, technology, and innovation, drawing inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright. His use of color, form, and stained glass represents a culmination of his extensive experience in generative art. Known for his work displayed at renowned venues like Sotheby’s and Art Dubai, Davis also brings an academic perspective as an author and professor.
Martin Grasser's "Portraits" merges generative algorithms with typography and Venetian mirrored glass, creating a new visual language. Grasser, recognized for designing the Twitter logo and creating narratives for brands like Nike, now explores the realm of blockchain art.TRAME, founded in 2020 by Ismail Tazi and Adnane Tazi, stands as a curated digital gallery that champions "Craft Nouveau." It represents a unique blend of art, design, technology, and craftsmanship, leading the charge in reshaping creative boundaries in the digital age.
"RIFLESSI" is not just an artistic event; it's a celebration of collaborative innovation in the contemporary art world. It highlights the creative prowess of Jeff Davis and Martin Grasser, while also showcasing TRAME's role as a pioneer in the fusion of traditional and modern art forms. For luxury magazine readers interested in the latest developments in art and design, "RIFLESSI" represents the evolving intersection of luxury, sustainability, and innovation, redefining the boundaries of artistic expression and technological advancement.
WHEN/WHERE: TRAME’s 'RIFLESSI' will kick off Art Week Miami Basel on December 4th, 2023 at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens (3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129).
Take a moment to explore more about the artists and TRAME