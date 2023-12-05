Adonis Alcici: Creating Experiences for Those Passionate About Speed

Join us while Alicici paints a Porsche 996 GT2 and places one-of-a-kind designed decals on a Porsche 992 GT3 live and enjoy his other pieces showcased throughout the space.

Adonis Alicici’s art is inspired by his passion for speed and adrenaline. Translated through lines and textures, his art captures the sensation of movement and emotions cars provoke. Arrows and striking elements reinforce the sensation of speed and aerodynamics of cars.

Celebrate the beauty and design of the automotive world on Saturday, December 9th from 6-10 p.m., Hagerty G+S will have live music, light bites and specialty cocktails to enjoy.

Hagerty Garage and Social is an ultra-premium clubhouse and car storage for car lovers and collectors. Building a luxury environment for automotive enthusiasts to come together and celebrate car culture, Hagerty Garage + Social gives members exclusive access to a bespoke storage experience, social club and more.