Adonis Alcici: Creating Experiences for Those Passionate About Speed

Adonis Alcici is a plastic artist and expresses the universe of speed in his arts. At the age of 33, he is operates in the luxury market with his work driven and inspired by adrenaline and movement.
ArtCar created for TAG Heuer Porsche Cup Brazil Team for the 2023 season. The artwork was developed before the race and the car was unveiled at the main event.
ArtHelmet created for Felipe Nasr to race the 100th edition of 24h of Le Mans in 2023 for Porsche Motorsport Penske Team.
This exhibition was a collection of a series of 10 works of art inspired by Porsche, TAG Heuer and their icons. The event took place in March 2022 and 80% of the artworks were sold.
ArtCar created for Mobil 1 Porsche Cup Brazil Team for the last race of 2023 season. The artwork was developed before the race and the car was unveiled at the main event.
Live Painting performance at TAG Heuer's Brazil 60 Years of Carrera event: 7 minutes performance, creating an artwork with both hands. It was a highlight of the event, where all participants watched the performance and generated a great engagement among guests.
Live Painting performance at Porsche Center São Paulo: 8 minutes performance, creating and ArtWork with both hands. It was a highlight of the event, where all participants watched the performance and generated a great engagement among guests.
This exhibition was a collection of a series of 16 works of art inspired by Porsche and their icons. The event took place in March 2022 and 80% of the artworks were sold.
Join us while Alicici paints a Porsche 996 GT2 and places one-of-a-kind designed decals on a Porsche 992 GT3 live and enjoy his other pieces showcased throughout the space.
Adonis Alicici’s art is inspired by his passion for speed and adrenaline. Translated through lines and textures, his art captures the sensation of movement and emotions cars provoke. Arrows and striking elements reinforce the sensation of speed and aerodynamics of cars.
Celebrate the beauty and design of the automotive world on Saturday, December 9th from 6-10 p.m., Hagerty G+S will have live music, light bites and specialty cocktails to enjoy.
Hagerty Garage and Social is an ultra-premium clubhouse and car storage for car lovers and collectors. Building a luxury environment for automotive enthusiasts to come together and celebrate car culture, Hagerty Garage + Social gives members exclusive access to a bespoke storage experience, social club and more.