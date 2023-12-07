Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove & Silvia Tcherassi Celebrate Pool Takeover Miami Art Week 2023
When:
Tuesday, December 5th
Where:
Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove | 2988 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133
Who:
Sofia Tcherassi (Daughter of Designer Silvia Tcherassi), Daniel Szalvestky (Influencer), Andrea Minski (Influencer), Christie Ferrari (Influencer), Melissa Vale (Influencer), Carolina Lindo (Influencer), Zahara Khan (Influencer), Tina Stuck (Influencer), Sofia Morgan (Influencer), Elizabeth Minett (Influencer), Julia Marrero (Influencer), Pam Arias (Influencer), Anggie Bryan McDonald (Model and Influencer), Alicia Pettit (Influencer) and more.
What:
To inaugurate the limited-time pool takeover, Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove and Silvia Tcherassi hosted an intimate cocktail hour flowing with bellini’s and light bites from the hotel’s iconic Italian restaurant, Bellini, celebrating the evening at the hotel’s rooftop pool overlooking the moonlit waters of Miami’s Biscayne Bay
Silvia Tcherassi showcased her signature style and prints at the sun-drenched rooftop pool at Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove, outfitting the pool deck with monogrammed motifs from her latest Resort 2023 collection. Designed exclusively for Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove and inspired by her travels to Capri this past summer, Miami-based fashion designer, Silvia Tcherassi, curated custom pool towels and lounge cushions that seamlessly blend the brand’s effortless elegance with Mr. C’s Italian coastal style, bringing a touch of Tscherassi to the heart of Coconut Grove. The pool takeover will be until December 10th, 2023.
About Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove
Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove is the latest premier luxury boutique hotel conceived by Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, a fourth-generation hotelier family. The eye-catching property is nestled in the heart of Coconut Grove, the oldest neighborhood in Miami founded in the late 1800s and characterized by its Royal Poinciana tree-lined streets, lush green parks, and sweeping bay views.
Designed by the award-winning architecture firm, Arquitectonica, the exterior façade of the boutique hotel is modeled after the pier-like Stiltsville structures located off the Florida Cape and the interior design, conceptualized by AD100 interior designer, Martin Brudnizki, continues the maritime theme across the 100-room, 6-story location. The nautical look of the resort, as shown by its azure and white-colored terrazzo floors and glossy wood paneling, is influenced both by coastal Italian culture, and the sleek interior of a yacht or cruise ship.
The property also features a rooftop pool and private cabanas; two signature Italian dining establishments including the signature Bellini rooftop restaurant and Il Giardino creperie and outdoor terrace cafe; a fitness center featuring Technogym equipment, personal trainers, and yoga classes; a wellness center and spa complete with BēAtala products, a private sauna, and treatment room; and a ballroom for weddings or private events. Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World as well as luxury hospitality networks including American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, Virtuoso Preferred Hotels, Signature Travel Network, Select Hotels, Ensemble Travel Group, Serandipians, Four Diamond Preferred, and the recipient of the 2021 Traveler’s Choice on Trip Advisor.