Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove & Silvia Tcherassi Celebrate Pool Takeover Miami Art Week 2023

About Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove

Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove is the latest premier luxury boutique hotel conceived by Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, a fourth-generation hotelier family. The eye-catching property is nestled in the heart of Coconut Grove, the oldest neighborhood in Miami founded in the late 1800s and characterized by its Royal Poinciana tree-lined streets, lush green parks, and sweeping bay views.

Designed by the award-winning architecture firm, Arquitectonica, the exterior façade of the boutique hotel is modeled after the pier-like Stiltsville structures located off the Florida Cape and the interior design, conceptualized by AD100 interior designer, Martin Brudnizki, continues the maritime theme across the 100-room, 6-story location. The nautical look of the resort, as shown by its azure and white-colored terrazzo floors and glossy wood paneling, is influenced both by coastal Italian culture, and the sleek interior of a yacht or cruise ship.