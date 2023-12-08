Golden Goose Celebrates Creativity with Artist Gregory Siff at Miami Art Basel
On December 6th, 2023, Golden Goose brought together key industry leaders, members of the press, and the art world to kick off Miami Art Basel and celebrate creativity at the luxury Italian brand’s newest FORWARD concept in the Design District.
The immersive evening offered guests a unique and personal co-creation experience with renowned artist, Greogry Siff. Known for creating distinctive storyboards that blend pop art with abstract-expressionism, Gregory infused his signature fragmented images that represent emotion and the creative state of mind into each pair. The result was a one-of-a-kind walkable work of art for each guest.
Golden Goose recently unveiled its FORWARD Miami retail location after previously opening doors in Milan, Dubai, and Soho. Conceptualized with the ambition of lengthening the product life cycle by giving them a revived existence, this innovative concept leads the way in the world of Repair and gives clients the chance to embark on a memorable sustainable journey revolving around four pillars: Repair, Remake, Resell, and Recycle. Notably, customers can bring in any pre-loved closet pieces for repair by Miami FORWARD cobblers, these items can be from any brand.
Attendees took a deep dive into the Golden world by touring the new store and learning more about the brand’s history, core values of Italian craftsmanship, and Forward Agenda – the brand’s sustainable vision – throughout the evening.
Among the notable guests who attended the special experience: actor Twan Kayuper, deejay Blond:ish, musical artist Jon George of Rüfüs Du Sol, DJ Ruckus, model Carmella Rose, influencer Shea Marie, and social entrepreneur Martha Graeff, among others.