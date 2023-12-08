Golden Goose Celebrates Creativity with Artist Gregory Siff at Miami Art Basel

Golden Goose recently unveiled its FORWARD Miami retail location after previously opening doors in Milan, Dubai, and Soho. Conceptualized with the ambition of lengthening the product life cycle by giving them a revived existence, this innovative concept leads the way in the world of Repair and gives clients the chance to embark on a memorable sustainable journey revolving around four pillars: Repair, Remake, Resell, and Recycle. Notably, customers can bring in any pre-loved closet pieces for repair by Miami FORWARD cobblers, these items can be from any brand.