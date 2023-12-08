Golden Goose Celebrates Creativity with Artist Gregory Siff at Miami Art Basel
Golden Goose

Golden Goose Celebrates Creativity with Artist Gregory Siff at Miami Art Basel

Art Meets Fashion: Gregory Siff Elevates Golden Goose at FORWARD Miami During Art Basel

On December 6th, 2023, Golden Goose brought together key industry leaders, members of the press, and the art world to kick off Miami Art Basel and celebrate creativity at the luxury Italian brand’s newest FORWARD concept in the Design District.

Golden Goose

The immersive evening offered guests a unique and personal co-creation experience with renowned artist, Greogry Siff. Known for creating distinctive storyboards that blend pop art with abstract-expressionism, Gregory infused his signature fragmented images that represent emotion and the creative state of mind into each pair.  The result was a one-of-a-kind walkable work of art for each guest.

Gregory Siff
Gregory Siff

Golden Goose recently unveiled its FORWARD Miami retail location after previously opening doors in Milan, Dubai, and Soho. Conceptualized with the ambition of lengthening the product life cycle by giving them a revived existence, this innovative concept leads the way in the world of Repair and gives clients the chance to embark on a memorable sustainable journey revolving around four pillars: Repair, Remake, Resell, and Recycle. Notably, customers can bring in any pre-loved closet pieces for repair by Miami FORWARD cobblers, these items can be from any brand.

Golden Goose

Attendees took a deep dive into the Golden world by touring the new store and learning more about the brand’s history, core values of Italian craftsmanship, and Forward Agenda – the brand’s sustainable vision – throughout the evening.

Among the notable guests who attended the special experience: actor Twan Kayuper, deejay Blond:ish, musical artist Jon George of Rüfüs Du Sol, DJ Ruckus, model Carmella Rose, influencer Shea Marie, and social entrepreneur Martha Graeff, among others.

Blondish
Blondish
Carmella Rose
Carmella Rose
Cassandra Kunze
Cassandra Kunze
DJ Ruckus
DJ Ruckus
Gigi Paris
Gigi Paris
Jon George of Rufus du Sol
Jon George of Rufus du Sol
Kamla-Kay McKenzie
Kamla-Kay McKenzie
Kamla-Kay McKenzie (L) Carmella Rose (R)
Kamla-Kay McKenzie (L) Carmella Rose (R)
Logan Hollowell
Logan Hollowell
Martha Graeff
Martha Graeff
Ray Mariscal
Ray Mariscal
Shea Marie
Shea Marie
Twan Kayuper
Twan Kayuper
Victoria Barbara
Victoria Barbara
