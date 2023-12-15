Sasha Prendes: The Cuban-American Songstress Changing the Face of the Latin Music Industry
From “Brooklyn” to her latest single, “Shake This,” Kansas-born Cuban-American singer Sasha Prendes has arrived on the Latin Pop scene to change the music industry for the better.
Rising pop singer-songwriter is revolutionizing the indie music industry, blending pan-Latin and folk-pop influences in a completely new and captivating way. Her performance of her latest single, “Shake This,” at Planet Fashion's Art of Seduction event for Art Basel at Hollywood’s Hard Rock Casino left audiences awed, solidifying her place as one of the leading figures of the emerging Latino-American pop sound.
Born into a family of Cuban immigrants, Prendes’ music is rich in cultural influences and her own varied personal experiences and relationships. Growing up in Kansas City, the singer was exposed to a diverse blend of musical styles from a young age, shaping her distinctly unique sound. Now signed to , Prendes is seamlessly blending Latin influences with American contemporary pop sounds in a way that speaks to her personal journey.
Prendes' extraordinary vocals and magnetic stage presence draw attention, but her ability to weave her Cuban roots with the modern indie pop sonic landscape truly sets her apart. Her performances are a testament to her innate, raw talent, showcasing her ability to captivate audiences with her soulful voice, buzzing charisma, and vibrant energy.
The singer-songwriter’s latest chart-topping single, "," is an excellent example of her unique sound. A powerful self-love breakup anthem featuring Argentinian rapper Sadier the Sensation and produced by legendary AJA Live President and founder Darrell Lawrence, the song resonates with listeners on a deep level. It tells the story of Prendes' emotional struggle in the aftermath of a separation from a long-time love, making the song’s triumphant success a particularly victorious win for the artist.
"'Shake This' is the story of an out-loud declaration made in the bathroom mirror after a separation. Once all the smoke cleared after an argument, regret set in. One day, the words 'you have to shake this' just came out. I began to write down exactly what I thought on pieces of scrap paper, and the song was born."
Sasha Prendes.
Prendes is not just reshaping the music industry with her songs, but also with her live performances. Looking ahead, she is set to grace the stage for a series of highly awaited performances across Southern California, including shows at the on December 23rd from 2 to 4 PM and at on December 24th from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Prendes’ music is a reflection of her personal journey and experiences, and she hopes to inspire others through her work. She is passionate about creating music that speaks to the heart, and her commitment to her craft is evident in the quality of her songs and performances.
“Even if I’ve just inspired one other young girl to follow through with her passion and pursue what she really loves, I’ll consider my work done,” said Prendes. “Singing is what I love to do. I just want to share my truth with as many people who will hear it, and inspire others to do the same.”
With her unique sound, captivating performances, and unyielding passion, Prendes is quickly becoming an artist to watch in the music industry. As she continues to gain recognition for her talent and originality, there's no doubt that she's poised to make an even bigger impact in the world of music.
All in all, Sasha Prendes is a testament to the power of authenticity in music, and her journey is only just beginning. To learn more about her upcoming performances and newest singles, visit .