Six: The Musical Opens its Immersive Gallery at The Museum of Broadway with Flair and Fun

The Museum of Broadway themed gift shop and gallery will be open to the public from early November 2023, and every theatre buff will want to be sure to stop by before its finale. From new faces curious about musical theatre and performing arts to the most knowledgeable experienced theatre lovers, everyone will be able to find both entertainment and learning through the immersive exhibit. Featuring the show’s trademark colorful costumes, historic backstory, creative writing facts, and a unique opportunity to sit for a photograph on the genuine SIX: The Musical royal throne prop, the showcase is a rare chance to delve more into the musical and submerge yourself fully into SIX’s fantastical world.