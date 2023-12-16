Tracey Emin Returns to New York City

Out of all the titles in the “Lovers Grave” gallery show, a personal favorite painting Tracey Emin herself would add to her own home – a sacred space for creating and enjoying life – is a small blue work in an upper level room titled Just Fuck You. The artist admits that she also kept one work from this collection for herself, currently hanging in her home. She shares in an abashed tone that she very much almost kept both of these two for herself, but decided to include Just Fuck You at the White Cube exhibit in the end. Perhaps surprisingly for a painter, Emin provides insight that she doesn’t have much art on display in her home. She believes that her home paintings are hers alone, and any painting that would hang in her home would never be sold as it’s such a personal work – “I don’t want to spoil myself just because I made it,” she states, and similar to any collector of fine art, the piece would have to speak to her deeply personally in order to make the cut for display in a sacred and equally personal space. Emin frets that she has too much going on in her head at any given time while creating art, and she adamantly declares she would never want to form too heavy an attachment to any prior styles by surrounding herself overly immersively with them. Instead, the painter looks to the future of her work and aims to continually move forward with fresh inspirations.