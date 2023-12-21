FIRST and i.am/Angel Foundation Host Fundraising Gala to Celebrate Robotics Students and Promote STEM Literacy

The event also featured a fireside chat with Dean Kamen and will.i.am, whose i.am/Angel foundation administers charitable activities and programs targeted towards providing college scholarships, college preparation, and opportunities in STEAM education. They spoke about the current state of STEAM education for young people and its impact on our future.Miami, Fla. (December 7, 2023) -- Youth-serving nonprofits FIRST ® and i.am/Angel foundation collaborated to host the 2023 FIRST Inspire Gala in Miami this week. The annual Gala celebrates the vital role that STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education plays in developing today’s youth, and how FIRST uniquely prepares students to be creative thinkers and problems solvers capable of solving society’s greatest challenges. The event took place at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on December 6, coinciding with the renowned Art Basel Miami, and was chaired by leaders in STEM education and industry:

Dean Kamen, Founder, FIRST, President, DEKA Research & Development Corporation

will.i.am, musician, tech entrepreneur, and philanthropist