The New York Women’s Foundation Celebrates Black History Month at the Oculus

Themed, “Looking back to look ahead” the idea of honoring the change makers of today was inspired by the Sankofa bird in African tradition that serves as a reminder to look and embracing the past while looking ahead towards the future. With its vibrant colors and powerful message, the iconic image of this bird was the inspiration behind the selected group of honorees, each of whom has shattered barriers and continue to inspire positive change in a way that will be felt by generations to come.

“The remarkable contributions of these women weave into the rich tapestry of Black history, and we celebrate their continued dedication to creating a more just and equitable world. From finance, journalism, government, and nonprofit, the fields represented by these women touch every sector, and their collective work in pursuit of justice is truly shaping New York City, not only for themselves but also for their communities and generations to come,” said Devika Gopal Agge, Senior Vice President of The New York Women’s Foundation.