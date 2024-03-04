Ross+Kramer Miami Gallery Exhibition “Yama-Asobi” with En Iwamura

Recognized as the pioneering blue-chip gallery in Miami Beach, Ross+Kramer has introduced one of the most uniquely immersive sculptural showcases:"Yama-Asobi,” featuring the mesmerizing works of Japanese Modern & Contemporary artist, En Iwamura.

Running from February 16th through March 9th, the gallery presents a curated collection of 5 ft - 10 ft mountainscapes, adorned in vibrant gradient colors, meticulously designed to transport visitors into the artist's childhood memories of the mountains of Kyoto, Japan.

As guests wander through the exhibit, they will find themselves enveloped in an atmosphere reminiscent of wandering through the ancient mountains of Kyoto, captivated by the artist's exploration of nature’s transcendent beauty and mysterious, mystical essence.