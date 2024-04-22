Underwater Artist Teams Up with Avatar Stars for Ocean Conservation

Christy is passionately dedicated to environmental conservation, a commitment that is vividly expressed through her artwork. In a statement shared prior to our interview, she highlighted the vital role of water: "Water is not only healing, it is essential for life. It provides oxygen for the entire planet through the tiny phytoplankton in our oceans, which is why our seas need our protection now more than ever," underscoring her commitment to the environmental cause. She also expressed deep appreciation for her collaboration with James Cameron, Jon Landau, and the teams at 'Avatar' and Disney. "It's a profound honor to support their vision of safeguarding the world's oceans. By releasing these images for The Nature Conservancy, we're contributing to a global effort to ensure our oceans are clean and protected," she elaborated in her earlier remarks.