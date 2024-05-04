Allison Freidin: Pioneering Graffiti Art's Renaissance in Miami

A

I think I found a niche in my career, shining a light on creatives who traditionally go unnoticed. My first experience in this was creating great awareness for the world’s best graffiti writers, and because it was so well received, we needed to keep going. Graffiti writers have traditionally been hired by Hip Hop stars and execs to create logos, design merch, or paint backdrops for photoshoots and music videos. When we recognized how graffiti writers never really get credit for their role in shaping Hip Hop culture when compared with the DJs and MCs, we set out to change that. In that same vein, the photographers and illustrators are in the same boat, so this new concept - Art of Hip Hop - is really dedicated to them. While we exhibit their work and educate the public, we also provide a rare opportunity for collectors, fans, and enthusiasts to come meet this talent and acquire their work. There is no other place in the world to shop the world’s most talented visual creators in Hip Hop all in one place.