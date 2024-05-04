Artistic Journeys: The Evolution and Impact of Ignacio Gana

A

Reflecting on my childhood, I realized creativity always drew me in. I started sketching and painting in my books as a child, even during classes. Unlike my classmates, this approach was how I connected with the world, seeing beauty from unique perspectives. I was captivated by the subtle details—colors, shapes, and the overlooked elements.

Art was essential for expressing my thoughts on canvas. Although I initially pursued architecture for its structural elements, my true passion was always the fine arts. I enriched my understanding by visiting museums and galleries across New York and Europe, immersing myself in different artistic expressions and materials.

My art evolved significantly over time, deeply influenced by life's milestones, such as the birth of my children, which vividly altered my color palette. Such changes inspired me to explore new directions; I transitioned from painting to sculpting. Despite having no formal training in sculpture, I embraced the challenge, driven by a desire for my art to represent genuine emotions rather than merely pleasing viewers. This authenticity has been pivotal, allowing people to feel a real connection to my work.