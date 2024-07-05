Parlor Guitar Sizes: Compact and Portable Guitar Guide 2024

The Zager’s parlor guitar (the Solid African Mahogany) has been at the top of the first choice list.

Specifications :

Body Size: Parlor

Back and Sides Wood: Solid Mahogany

Waist: 9.75 inches

Scale: 23.5 inches

Height: 38 inches

Most comprehensive bout: 14.75 inches

Box length: 19 inches

Finish: High gloss

The Zager Parlor guitar is modeled with sold mahogany on its back and sides. Indicating a more warm and rich tone. The sound quality is more precise and balanced for the folk and blues.

Meticulousness in craftsmanship is the byword for Zager guitars. Hand-scalloped X-bracing intensifies the guitar's overall looks while giving off the astounding sound projection.

Moreover, the high gloss gives it a mirror-like look and provides the wood with resistance against environmental factors.

Zager Parlor guitars have a 24.9-inch scale length for ease of play, which is particularly beneficial for musicians with smaller hands. The ebony fingerboard promotes playability and contributes unparalleled playing stability.

The Zager Parlor guitar is the musicians' first choice because of its lightweight design. Its portability is quite a reason to be on the favorite list without compromising the quality.

The brand focuses on high-quality Parlor guitars that use first-rate materials, extraordinary craftsmanship, and top-tier design.