Quick Guide to the End of Summer in the Hamptons: Eight Great Events

Dates: Friday, August 30th – Monday, September 2nd

Location: 1 West Church Street, Southampton

Admission: $20 for adults, $10 for kids, seniors, and the handicapped

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural traditions of the Shinnecock Indian Nation at their 78th Annual Powwow. Held over Labor Day weekend, this event features vibrant music and dance performances, traditional arts and crafts, and a variety of native foods. Highlights include the Men’s Fancy Traditional Smoke Dance and competitive drum and dance contests with over $50,000 in prize money. This drug and alcohol-free event offers a deep connection to the Shinnecock heritage and an unforgettable experience for all ages.

The Shinnecock Indian Powwow, running from August 30th through Labor Day, is more than just an event—it's an immersive experience in Native American culture. Held annually on the Shinnecock Reservation, this gathering has become one of the most significant Native American celebrations on the East Coast, drawing participants and spectators from across the country.

Visitors can expect a vibrant display of music, dance, and traditional arts and crafts. One of the highlights is the Men’s Fancy Traditional Smoke Dance, a powerful and rhythmic performance that captivates audiences year after year.

The Powwow also includes drum and dance contests with substantial prize money, adding an element of competition to the festivities. Authentic native foods, from fry bread to corn soup, offer a taste of Shinnecock culinary traditions.

This event, which supports both the Shinnecock Tribe and the Shinnecock Presbyterian Church, is a family-friendly, alcohol-free celebration of culture and community.