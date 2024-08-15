Quick Guide to the End of Summer in the Hamptons: Eight Great Events

As summer unfolds its final chapters in the Hamptons, the East End comes alive with a vibrant array of events that cater to every taste, from art enthusiasts to equestrians, dance lovers, and even golf aficionados.
Whether you’re a seasoned Hamptonite or a visitor soaking in the seasonal splendor, here’s your guide to the unmissable happenings this August and beyond.
Date: Saturday, August 24th, 4:30 – 8:00 PM
Location: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 18 James Lane, East Hampton
Admission: $100 (includes wine and hors d'oeuvres)
On August 24th, the Hamptons’ artistic spirit converges for the 23rd Annual Box Art Auction at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. This cherished event sees over 90 prominent local artists transforming simple wine and cigar boxes into exquisite works of art, each piece a unique testament to creativity and community.
The evening begins with a Silent Auction at 4:30 PM, followed by a Live Auction at 5:45 PM, led by the charismatic Lucas Hunt.
Proceeds from the event benefit East End Hospice, supporting the compassionate care they provide to terminally ill patients and their families across Long Island’s East End. For those eager to preview the collection beforehand, additional details are available by contacting Theresa Murphy at East End Hospice at (631) 288-8400.
East End Hospice, founded in 1991, is a NYS Certified Hospice.
Dates: Sunday, August 25th – Sunday, September 1st, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Daily
Location: Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton
Admission: $20 per carload; Free on Monday (shops open); Reserved Grand Prix seating $45
A true highlight of the Hamptons’ social and sporting calendar, the Hampton Classic Horse Show returns, promising a week of world-class equestrian competition. Held on the picturesque 65-acre grounds in Bridgehampton, this event features top equestrians from around the globe vying for over $800,000 in prize money across approximately 200 classes.
Beyond the thrilling showjumping events, the Hampton Classic offers an array of attractions, including over 80 boutique shops, an international food court, and family-friendly activities such as pony rides and a petting zoo.
Don’t miss the prestigious FEI 5* and 2* competitions, culminating on September 1st with the $300,000+ FTI Grand Prix and FEI World Cup Qualifier.
In 2009, the Hampton Classic became only the second horse show ever to receive the status of Heritage Competition by the United States Equestrian Federation. This prestigious status isreserved for competitions that have been in existence for at least 25 years and have providedfor their communities as well as the horse community as a whole in an unprecedented fashion.
Date: Friday, August 30th
Location: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
Admission: $15 headset rental ($13 for members)
Dance the night away at Guild Hall’s Silent Disco Dance Party, a uniquely Hamptons experience that blends technology and tradition.
Set in the enchanting Furman Garden, this event features wireless headsets with three channels of music spun by guest DJs.
From disco and funk to 80s and 90s pop, hip-hop, and today’s hits, there’s something for everyone. As summer draws to a close, this joyful evening promises to be one of the season’s most unforgettable moments.Do
Join us for a spooktacular night in Ghould Hall’s Furman Garden at our Halloween- themed silent disco dance party. Wireless headsets will feature three different channels, and guest DJs will spin tunes from the 70s to today for a scary good time. Come in costume for a chance to win a prize!
Dates: Friday, August 30th – Monday, September 2nd
Location: 1 West Church Street, Southampton
Admission: $20 for adults, $10 for kids, seniors, and the handicapped
Immerse yourself in the rich cultural traditions of the Shinnecock Indian Nation at their 78th Annual Powwow. Held over Labor Day weekend, this event features vibrant music and dance performances, traditional arts and crafts, and a variety of native foods. Highlights include the Men’s Fancy Traditional Smoke Dance and competitive drum and dance contests with over $50,000 in prize money. This drug and alcohol-free event offers a deep connection to the Shinnecock heritage and an unforgettable experience for all ages.
The Shinnecock Indian Powwow, running from August 30th through Labor Day, is more than just an event—it's an immersive experience in Native American culture. Held annually on the Shinnecock Reservation, this gathering has become one of the most significant Native American celebrations on the East Coast, drawing participants and spectators from across the country.
Visitors can expect a vibrant display of music, dance, and traditional arts and crafts. One of the highlights is the Men’s Fancy Traditional Smoke Dance, a powerful and rhythmic performance that captivates audiences year after year.
The Powwow also includes drum and dance contests with substantial prize money, adding an element of competition to the festivities. Authentic native foods, from fry bread to corn soup, offer a taste of Shinnecock culinary traditions.
This event, which supports both the Shinnecock Tribe and the Shinnecock Presbyterian Church, is a family-friendly, alcohol-free celebration of culture and community.
Please call Shinnecock Tribal Office at (631) 283-6143 (ext. #5) or email adminoffic@shinnecock.org, for more information: shinnecock-nsn.gov.
Date: Sunday, September 8th, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
Admission: $200 ($150 for members)
For garden enthusiasts and art lovers alike, Guild Hall’s Garden As Art event is a must. This year’s event begins with a morning talk in the newly renovated theater, followed by a self-guided tour of some of the East End’s most spectacular gardens. With each garden offering its own unique vision of horticultural excellence, this event is both an inspiration and a feast for the senses.
For more information on tickets and Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities, contact Kendra Korczak at (631) 324-0806 (etx. 116) or by email at events@guildhall.org.
Dates: Saturday, September 14th – Sunday, September 15th
Location: Village-wide, Sag Harbor
Admission: Free
Sag Harbor’s annual HarborFest is a lively celebration of the village’s rich maritime history. Described as the largest block party that extends out over the water, HarborFest features a full schedule of events, including local food vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities. With free trolley service through the village and ample parking, this is a quintessential Hamptons experience not to be missed.
As the Hamptons’ high season winds down, Sag Harbor’s HarborFest on September 14th and 15th provides a perfect opportunity to soak up the last rays of summer. This village-wide event honors Sag Harbor’s rich maritime heritage with a lineup of activities that range from clam shucking contests to live music and local art exhibitions.
Historically a bustling whaling port, Sag Harbor’s streets come alive with this festival, offering visitors a chance to explore its storied past while enjoying the vibrant present. The free trolley service and unlimited parking at Havens Beach make it easy for everyone to partake in the festivities. Whether you’re sampling seafood, browsing local crafts, or simply enjoying the waterfront views, HarborFest is a celebration of all things Sag Harbor.
Have you been to Sag Harbor, or the Hamptons?
Date: Sunday, September 8th, 9 AM
Location: Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton
Admission: Various charite events.
Golf enthusiasts in the Hamptons have much to look forward to this September, with two high-profile charity tournaments that blend sport with philanthropy.
The first, The Retreat’s Annual Golf Tournament, takes place on September 23rd at the prestigious Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton. Designed by the legendary Rees Jones, this course offers a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
The event kicks off with a morning coffee and registration, followed by a shotgun start at 10:30 AM. After a day on the greens, participants are treated to an open bar, dinner, and a live auction, with all proceeds supporting The Retreat’s essential services for survivors of domestic violence.
Registration with coffee starts at 9AM, followed by a Shotgun Start at 10:30AM. Please call Kim Nichols at (631) 329-4398 or email knichols@theretreatinc.org for more info go to retreat.org.
The Rees Jones-designed course features rolling hills, tall fescue, and ever-changing sea breezes, providing an experience to test golf's greats yet still fun for golfers of any skill level. After a day on the course, guests will enjoy an open bar, dinner, and a live wine and golf auction.
Kim Nichols, The Retreat
On September 30th, the George D. Yates Golf Outing Benefit at the historic Maidstone Club in East Hampton provides another opportunity to tee off for a good cause. Golfers will enjoy a day of play on one of the country’s most beautiful oceanfront courses, followed by cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and an awards ceremony. This event is not only a highlight for avid golfers but also a vital fundraiser for local charitable initiatives.
For more information on tickets and Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities, contact Kendra Korczak at (631) 324-0806 (etx.116) or by email at events@guildhall.org.
Spanning 10 Days and featuring 100 films, premieres, red carpets, and lively panel discussions.
Dates: October 4th – 14th
Locations: East Hampton, Southampton, Sag Harbor, Montauk
Admission: Varies by event and location.
Mark your calendars for the Hamptons International Film Festival, a ten-day celebration of cinema that spans across East Hampton, Southampton, Sag Harbor, and Montauk.
Featuring over 100 films, premieres, red carpets, and lively panel discussions, this festival is a crown jewel of the Hamptons’ cultural calendar.
Date: Saturday, October 6th
Location: Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton
Admission: Free, donations encouraged
Dog lovers won’t want to miss the Annual ARF Dog Walk, where hundreds of owners and their canine companions take a joyful stroll from Mulford Farm to the ocean and back.
This event supports the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons and is a heartwarming way to spend a crisp fall day while making a difference for animals in need.
ARF actively rescues cats and dogs, provides quality care and offers sanctuary until loving homes can be found.
As summer gracefully transitions into fall, the Hamptons continue to offer an unparalleled array of events that celebrate art, culture, tradition, and community.
From the creative generosity of the Box Art Auction to the exhilarating competition of the Hampton Classic, the festive spirit of HarborFest, and the cultural richness of the Shinnecock Powwow, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
These events, each with their own unique flavor, encapsulate the essence of life in the Hamptons - where luxury meets tradition, and community is at the heart of it all.
As the days grow shorter and the leaves begin to turn, these gatherings provide the perfect opportunity to savor the last moments of summer and welcome the beauty of fall in one of the world’s most iconic destinations.
Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these experiences will leave you with memories to cherish long after the season ends.
