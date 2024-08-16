Brent Estabrook’s “Storytime” at Maddox Gallery: A Kaleidoscope of Whimsy and Imagination

Located in the heart of Gstaad, Switzerland, the Maddox Gallery becomes the canvas for a vibrant and fantastical journey with Brent Estabrook’s much-anticipated solo exhibition, "Storytime." Running until August 31, 2024, this exhibition invites visitors to step into a world where childhood nostalgia meets the playful sophistication of contemporary art, all through the lens of Estabrook's inventive imagination.
Brent Estabrook’s artistic journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. From his early days in Arizona, where his passion for art took root, to his current status as a celebrated figure in the contemporary art scene, Estabrook’s work has always been about more than just visual appeal. It’s a deep exploration of joy—a fundamental emotion that resonates across generations and cultures.
In “Storytime,” Estabrook takes a bold step forward, transcending the boundaries of realism to create a world that is entirely his own. His signature “crazy stuffed animals” series, which once adhered to the confines of hyperrealism, has now evolved into something far more whimsical. As Estabrook explains...
“My crazy stuffed animals series is entering a whole new era where I am dedicating myself to sketching the characters onto the canvas directly from my imagination. I like challenging my viewers and collectors to see things from a different perspective—to find the joy and wonder in both nostalgia and something new entirely.”
Each piece in “Storytime” is a testament to Estabrook’s ability to infuse the familiar with the fantastical. Picnic in the Park offers a surreal twist on a serene setting—a bunny peering out of a basket, its expression ever so slightly askew, turning an idyllic moment into something wonderfully bizarre. The painting invites the viewer to look closer, to find the extraordinary in the ordinary.
Spiffy, another standout piece, reimagines the world’s most iconic cartoon mouse. Mickey’s features are subtly rearranged, creating a character that hovers between the recognizable and the surreal. It’s a playful nod to the nostalgia of childhood, yet with a sophistication that appeals to the discerning eye of the contemporary art collector.
Estabrook’s ability to blend the familiar with the fantastical is perhaps best exemplified in Rabbit Hole. Inspired by Disney’s original Alice in Wonderland, this piece transforms Estabrook’s signature quilt motif into a vortex of color that is both mind-bending and visually captivating. The viewer is drawn into the painting, much like Alice down the rabbit hole, into a world where imagination reigns supreme.
Estabrook’s works are more than just paintings; they are invitations to rediscover the joy and wonder that often lie dormant in our adult lives. Maeve Doyle of Maddox Gallery aptly describes the experience:
“A world of pure imagination, Brent Estabrook’s paintings use colour as the superpower that goes straight to your heart.”
This summer, the Maddox Gallery in Gstaad becomes more than just a space for art; it transforms into a gateway to a world where luxury meets the playful exuberance of childhood. For those with a keen eye for art, "Storytime" is an exhibition that not only delights the senses but also reawakens the childlike wonder within.
Founded in 2015, Maddox Gallery has swiftly risen to prominence in the world of contemporary art. Known for its curated collections that include works by legends such as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, alongside emerging talents like Coco Dávez and The Connor Brothers, Maddox Gallery is a space where art is not just viewed but experienced.
Maddox’s Gstaad location, with its serene mountain backdrop, offers a unique setting that complements Estabrook’s vibrant works. The gallery’s commitment to showcasing both established and emerging artists makes it the perfect venue for Estabrook’s European debut.
For collectors and art enthusiasts, Estabrook’s “Storytime” at Maddox Gallery is not to be missed. It’s a rare opportunity to acquire works that are not only visually stunning but also emotionally resonant. As Estabrook continues to push the boundaries of his craft, his paintings are poised to become cherished additions to any discerning collection.
This exhibition is more than just an artistic showcase; it’s an invitation to embrace the joy, wonder, and whimsy that Estabrook so masterfully captures on canvas. Visit Maddox Gallery in Gstaad this summer and let your inner child guide you through the fantastical world of “Storytime.”
