Rising Star Director Elijah Crawford Reveals ‘The Cure for Depression’ with Legendary Philadelphia Film Debut

This is a great question as I was heavily inspired by a ton of different mediums. I studied a ton of different immersive exhibitions and fashion shows. Sleep No More and Emma Gage’s “THE HEIST” for her MELKE AW24 collection were very high on that list. I also studied the curation of a ton of my favorite museum exhibitions. I remember seeing Miles Aldridge’s show at the Fotografiska, and being absolutely blown away by the way they transformed the gallery. Alex Prager’s “Run” exhibition at Lehmann Maupin and Nadia Lee Cohen’s “HELLO, My name is” at Jeffrey Deitch were huge inspirations for world building as well. I attended Alex Prager’s talk for her exhibition/premiere and asked her a question regarding trusting your art, and her advice was simply “If you’re unsure, you’re on the right track.” That has always resonated with me.

As for the performances, I watched a ton of documentaries on performance artists. The Artist is Present by Marina Abramovic showed a ton of insight on the behind the scenes of what it takes to put actors in the mindset of doing redundant and tedious work for hours on end. It’s a bit of a cruel mindset to have to bring someone to, but I believe it was necessary. I wanted the actors in the exhibition to be so invested in their tasks that the viewers felt like they were trapped in purgatory.

To further the experience even more I reached out to Kaylee Sabatino, an absolutely brilliant musician and composer, to craft a dreary atmospheric track that we played on loop for hours. By the end of the exhibition people were going insane, and the music played a huge role in that. Some people told me they heard the song in their nightmares long after the exhibition ended, and I think that’s a beautiful thing.