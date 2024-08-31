Parrish Art Museum Announces Remarkable New Additions to its Collection

Raised in East Germany and trained at an early age as a painter at the prestigious school of the Meissen Porcelain Factory, Cornelia Thomsen’s practice ranges from painting and drawing to print-making. She settled in New York in 2006. Over the years, Thomsen's work gradually moved from artisanal representation toward fully realized abstraction. In 2023, she began a series of eight aquatints based on the golden ratio—which applies if the ratio of two quantities is the same as the ratio of their sum to the larger of the two quantities. In 2024, she created a second series of aquatints, based on the silver ratio or silver mean, which applies if the ratio of the smaller of two quantities is the same as the ratio of the larger quantity to the sum of the smaller quantity and twice the larger quantity. This set of eight aquatints marks the artist’s first work in the Museum’s permanent collection. Her work is included in the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the Tucson Museum of Art, and the Froebel Museum in Bad Blankenburg, Germany. This series is an important work to be acquired as it adds to the Museum’s collection of contemporary artists living and working on the East End.