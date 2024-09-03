Merging Worlds: FVCKRENDER's Journey Through Imagination and Technology
In the ever-evolving world of digital art, few names stand out like FVCKRENDER, the Montreal-based artist whose work seamlessly blends imagination with cutting-edge technology. Known for his unique ability to blur the lines between the physical and virtual worlds, FVCKRENDER has carved out a distinct niche in the art world, capturing the attention of prestigious auction houses like Christie’s and Sotheby’s, as well as high-profile clients such as Dior, Swarovski, and Spotify. In this exclusive interview, we delve into the mind of FVCKRENDER, exploring the inspiration behind his immersive experiences, the balance he strikes between mechanical and human elements, and his exciting new ventures in the fashion industry.
Your work merges imagination with technology in fascinating ways. Can you describe how you balance these two elements to create your distinctive style?
As a digital artist, I like to take cues from how light behaves within the real world, seeing how I can bring this into the digital space and translate what I see into something new. My art doubles as a diary where I put down what I’m feeling at the time. It’s a mix of real-world inspiration and personal emotion which shapes my style.
Your pieces often explore both mechanical and human elements. What draws you to blend these seemingly disparate aspects, and how does it reflect your personal experiences?
I grew up in a family that was really into sci-fi and spirituality, so that definitely influenced how I see the world and what I want to create. I have an optimistic view of the future and know that things can be better, although not necessarily perfect. Mixing mechanical and human elements is my personal way of reflecting balance within my work.
You’ve created immersive experiences that challenge perception. Can you walk us through your process for developing these experiences and how you envision viewers interacting with them?
When I create immersive experiences, I start by making sure they resonate with me personally. I want to feel calm, as if I'm meditating. I've dealt with a lot of depression and anxiety, so it's important to me that these immersive experiences help people reflect on their lives, question their past and future, while ultimately grounding them in the present moment.
Your art often features vibrant colors and intricate details. How do you decide on the visual elements of a piece, and what emotions or messages are you aiming to convey through them?
Honestly, colors simply come to me, based on how I’m feeling while working on something. I don’t really plan it out. Colors arise naturally as I go. It’s all about the vibe in the moment, down to the most nuanced of details. The emotions and messages within each piece flow into place, without having to overthink it.
Congratulations on your recent collaboration with Calvyn Justus with the FVYN// Pants; how did this collaboration come about and will you be releasing more fashion items in the future?
I’m really excited about this collaboration. I love working with Calvyn. He’s a super nice guy and the whole process felt really natural. While I don't collaborate often, this made sense right from the start. We both knew these pants needed to exist in the real world, so we went for it. As for the future, I’m certainly not ruling out further fashion items. If something else comes along which feels right, I’m definitely open to it. For now, I’m just enjoying how well this has come together.
