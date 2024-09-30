CHROMA 2024 Returns to the Miami Design District During Miami Art Week

As Miami’s art scene gears up for another spectacular season, one event is set to capture the essence of creativity and cultural immersion like never before: CHROMA 2024 at the Lucid Design District. This year's exhibition marks the third edition of the gallery's annual group show, continuing a journey that began in 2022 during the iconic Art Basel/Miami Art Week. CHROMA 2024, running from December 3 to December 17, promises an art experience that blends visual splendor with intimate artist engagement—a hallmark of Lucid Design District’s philosophy.
The exhibition will feature 20 national and international artists, each chosen for their unique perspectives and artistic mastery. Attendees can explore everything from sculptures and intricate wall art to a curated selection of 'wearable art' crafted exclusively for this year's show. For art collectors, the allure lies not only in the diversity of media but also in the immersive environment Lucid has designed for CHROMA 2024.
“I believe that art matters. It serves as a conduit through which an artist's energy flows to the viewer, opening our minds and hearts to new perspectives on the world around us, including ourselves,” shares Payal Tak, owner of Lucid Design District and a participating artist. “At Lucid, creativity is ever-present. I invite art lovers to immerse themselves in this year’s exhibition and experience the boundless imaginations of our artists.”
From the moment guests step into the gallery, they will be enveloped in an atmosphere that invites curiosity and conversation. Live entertainment, artist activations, and thought-provoking installations create an environment where art is not just seen but felt.
One of the highlights of CHROMA 2024 is its commitment to showcasing both returning favorites and new artists who are making waves on the global stage. Among the exciting newcomers is Andres Lopez Del Castillo from Colombia, whose striking sculptures invite viewers to reflect on the consequences of our obsession with superficial success.
Lopez Del Castillo explains, “For me, the most exciting thing is being able to share my thoughts with art lovers. I hope to contribute to the cultural and artistic enrichment of such an important week. I believe that Lucid Design District is an ideal place to give space to inspiration turned into reality.”
Carina Dur (Argentina) and Dariana Arias (Washington D.C.) also join the lineup of first-time CHROMA participants, each bringing their own flair and depth to this already prestigious event. Whether you’re captivated by Dur’s contemporary visual art or Arias’ multi-dimensional approach, CHROMA 2024 will push the boundaries of what art can convey.
CHROMA 2024 also brings back several beloved artists, including Emilie Gosselin from Canada. Gosselin, known for her use of dripping, knife techniques, and vintage Swarovski crystals, is delighted to return for another year.
“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity. Three of my paintings shown during Lucid’s art shows have been acquired by collectors in Miami. Coming from Canada, it is great to know that my style resonates with the Miami audience,” she shares.
Miami-based talents like Kevin M. Fletcher and Mónica Avayou will also grace the walls of Lucid once more, offering collectors the chance to revisit these extraordinary creators' evolving portfolios. With Graciela Montich curating, the exhibition strikes a perfect balance between fresh talent and seasoned expertise.
The Lucid Design District, founded by Payal Tak in 2021, serves as more than just an exhibition space—it is a cultural hub designed to foster connections and community through art. Located in the heart of Miami's Design District, Lucid is nestled among renowned institutions such as the de la Cruz Collection and the Institute of Contemporary Art, making it an essential stop for any Art Week itinerary.
Lucid Design District’s 3,700-square-foot space is thoughtfully laid out to enhance the visitor experience. Its eight 'idea spaces', large reception area, and 75-foot outdoor installation wall provide artists with the ideal canvas to bring their visions to life. It’s no wonder Lucid has quickly become a favorite for group exhibitions, artist talks, and design-focused events.
As Tak says, “Lucid was born out of a desire to connect with the community through collaborative art exchanges. Our goal is to create a space where creativity can flourish and where artists and art lovers can inspire one another.”
The excitement kicks off with the CHROMA 2024 Opening Reception on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Lucid Design District. This exclusive event is free with RSVP and offers the perfect opportunity to meet the artists, view their work, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere Lucid is known for.
The exhibition will run until December 17, 2024, with gallery hours from 11 am to 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Additional hours are available by appointment, ensuring that even the most time-constrained collectors have a chance to explore the offerings.
To RSVP and secure your place at the opening reception, visit www.LucidDesignDistrict.com or email info@luciddesigndistrict.com.
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply an art enthusiast, CHROMA 2024 offers a rare opportunity to witness the cutting edge of contemporary art in an intimate, engaging setting. Make it a priority during Miami Art Week—you won’t want to miss what Lucid has in store this year.
