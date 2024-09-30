CHROMA 2024 Returns to the Miami Design District During Miami Art Week

The Lucid Design District, founded by Payal Tak in 2021, serves as more than just an exhibition space—it is a cultural hub designed to foster connections and community through art. Located in the heart of Miami's Design District, Lucid is nestled among renowned institutions such as the de la Cruz Collection and the Institute of Contemporary Art, making it an essential stop for any Art Week itinerary.

Lucid Design District’s 3,700-square-foot space is thoughtfully laid out to enhance the visitor experience. Its eight 'idea spaces', large reception area, and 75-foot outdoor installation wall provide artists with the ideal canvas to bring their visions to life. It’s no wonder Lucid has quickly become a favorite for group exhibitions, artist talks, and design-focused events.