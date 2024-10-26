Helios Unveiled: A Radiant Exploration of Light and Legacy at Art Life Gallery

Miami’s art scene has just been gifted a rare, luminous experience with the grand debut of Helios, Hap Tivey’s latest series, at Art Life Gallery. Known for redefining contemporary art spaces, Art Life welcomed guests last week to witness Tivey’s unique exploration of light, perception, and mythology through his commercial unveiling of Helios — a radiant collection of six new moving-image wall works alongside the genesis piece, Icarus (2019).

This exhibit marks the first commercial display of Tivey’s Helios series, following Helios I’s highly regarded showcase at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in the Light Space Surface exhibition last year. Curated by Avery Andon and Anna Valverde, the exhibition has transformed Art Life’s Miami location at 307 NE 61st Street into an immersive journey through light and artistic vision.