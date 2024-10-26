Helios Unveiled: A Radiant Exploration of Light and Legacy at Art Life Gallery

Miami’s art scene has just been gifted a rare, luminous experience with the grand debut of Helios, Hap Tivey’s latest series, at Art Life Gallery. Known for redefining contemporary art spaces, Art Life welcomed guests last week to witness Tivey’s unique exploration of light, perception, and mythology through his commercial unveiling of Helios — a radiant collection of six new moving-image wall works alongside the genesis piece, Icarus (2019).
This exhibit marks the first commercial display of Tivey’s Helios series, following Helios I’s highly regarded showcase at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in the Light Space Surface exhibition last year. Curated by Avery Andon and Anna Valverde, the exhibition has transformed Art Life’s Miami location at 307 NE 61st Street into an immersive journey through light and artistic vision.
Named after the Greek god of the sun, Tivey’s Helios series is an evocative study of light as a transformative, elemental force. The works, which evolved from his vision in 2020, offer audiences a continuously shifting interplay of color, light, and intensity. Each piece moves beyond static visual art, integrating a meditative quality through a unique sequencing of illumination. Centered within each work, a glowing “sun” expands and contracts with subtle changes, as meticulously composed light sequences emerge in both foreground and background, creating a hypnotic effect that draws viewers into a sensory-rich experience.
Tivey’s mastery is in his ability to choreograph light as an organic entity, bringing his works to life through gradual transitions that echo natural rhythms and cycles. This complex artistry gives each piece in the Helios series a unique identity, prompting viewers to find new details with each moment spent in observation.
Hap Tivey is no stranger to the art world. With a career spanning over five decades, his works are housed in iconic institutions such as the Guggenheim Museum, The Museum of Modern Art, and the Menil Collection. Holding a BFA from Pomona College and two graduate degrees from Claremont Graduate University, Tivey has built a legacy centered on transforming perception and engaging audiences with the enigmatic qualities of light. His career is steeped in collaborations with some of the most prominent collectors of the 20th century, including Christophe de Menil, Giuseppe Panza, and Claude Picasso.
The Helios series is a testament to Tivey’s continuous evolution, showing his unyielding dedication to exploring new territories within his craft. With Helios, he invites us to interpret light as both a medium and a message, reminding us of its power to shape reality and perception.
Since its founding in 2015 by seasoned art dealer and manager Avery Andon, Art Life has carved a distinct niche within Miami’s art landscape, embracing a fresh, inclusive approach to gallery curation. Andon, together with curator Anna Valverde, strives to dissolve the barriers between art and its audience, creating spaces that engage both seasoned collectors and those new to contemporary art. This vision aligns seamlessly with Tivey’s work, bringing the Helios series to Miami in a way that resonates deeply with the gallery’s commitment to accessibility and innovation.
The opening event saw notable attendees, including Avery Andon, Louis Birdman, and Randall Emmett, who gathered to witness this momentous occasion for Tivey’s work and Miami’s art community. As guests moved from piece to piece, the room filled with a sense of reverence for both the artistry on display and the gallery’s unique role in making such works accessible.
For those intrigued by the power of light and artistry, Helios offers an unparalleled experience that blurs the lines between visual and meditative art forms. The exhibition will remain on display at Art Life Gallery for the next month, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the reflective, almost transcendental journey that Tivey’s pieces offer.
Whether you’re a long-time collector or a first-time visitor, this exhibition promises a captivating departure from the ordinary, embodying Art Life’s mission to make world-class art accessible in novel, thought-provoking ways. Don't miss the opportunity to experience Helios in Miami — a celebration of light, legacy, and the endless allure of art.
